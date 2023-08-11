Even though Apple has claimed that the iPad Pro was capable of replacing a computer as early as 2015, that hasn't been the case. But although the iPad is hardly the laptop replacement that some thought it would be, performance is not the limiting factor. In the years since Apple brought Apple Silicon Systems-on-a-chip to its tablet lineup in 2021, iPads can compete with laptops in terms of performance. In fact, some models of the iPad Pro and iPad Air feature the same exact chip as MacBooks Air and Pro. As such, even in the wake of Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the iPad is still the most powerful tablet available and one of the best tablets you can buy.

With that said, the one thing that has held the iPad back is its operating system and supported applications. Professionals that do real work on their laptops need professional applications, and there just aren't substitutes for a handful of them on iPadOS. However, app support has gotten a lot better on iPadOS, and there are a few great desktop-class applications you can download on your iPad right now. We're considering an app to be desktop-class if it is available on Windows or macOS and if it retains most or all of its functionality on iPadOS. Let's dive into the best desktop apps you can run on an iPad in 2023.

Adobe Photoshop

A powerful photo editor that can hang with Adobe's desktop version

Photoshop is the default photo editor of choice for many professional photographers, and it's a staple in the industry. Adobe brought Photoshop to the iPad back in 2019, and it's gained more desktop-class features in the years since. Now, you can open the same PSD files you would on your desktop computer right on your iPad. Essentially, this means you can start one project on your Mac and finish it on your iPad. While the feature set on the Photoshop for iPad app is nearly identical to that of the desktop apps, the user interface is optimized for a touch-first experience. Using your finger or an Apple Pencil can actually make photo editing easier if you're more comfortable with that input method.

The Photoshop app is a free download, but you'll need an active Creative Cloud subscription to use most features. This is good news for people who already use Photoshop on a desktop platform because you won't need to pay for an additional subscription on the iPad. Plus, using Creative Cloud means that PSD files will sync between devices automatically without the need for manual file transfers. Adobe also has shown interest in updating Photoshop for iPad, bringing new feature updates roughly once a month on a consistent basis.

Final Cut Pro

The fan-favorite video editor is finally on iPadOS, but with a few tweaks

We were a bit surprised that Apple waited so long to bring its flagship apps to the iPad, but Final Cut Pro finally made its way to iPadOS this year. It's easily one of the best desktop applications that you can run on an iPad and can even compete with apps like Adobe's Premier Pro for the title of best video editor overall. The iPadOS version is significantly different from the one found on macOS, but that doesn't mean it is limited. XDA reviewed this ported version of Final Cut Pro, and we found that the redesigned touchscreen user interface and support for the Apple Pencil are advantages of using the iPadOS app. However, it does look a bit cramped, and people who are used to the macOS version might not like the UI changes found on the iPad app.

The thing that hurts Final Cut Pro is the existence of LumaFusion, which is still the best video editor you'll find on iPadOS. That application was designed specifically for the iPad, and that intentional design is felt the minute you start using it. Regardless, Final Cut Pro's debut on the iPad proves that Apple's tablet is capable of running powerful desktop apps, which is something no other tablet can offer. Unlike Adobe's Photoshop, the Final Cut Pro port for iPad requires a separate fee of $4.99 per month, and that's disappointing to see. But since there are few apps that take advantage of the power of Apple Silicon as Final Cut does, it's a lock for the top half of this list.

Adobe Lightroom

A simple and refined photo editor designed for light and color adjustments

While Adobe's Photoshop is clearly the most powerful photo editor available on the iPad, Adobe Lightroom is a simple and capable app tailored to small adjustments. It's a great option for beginners who are just learning how to edit or for anyone who wants to make quick changes to the light or color settings for their photos. Most importantly, the Lightroom app is free for basic features, like light and color adjustments. For the advanced features you'd find on the desktop application, you'll need to pay a $4.99 monthly fee that gets you 100GB of cloud storage.

The app's calling card is a series of color presets that can change the look of a photo in just one tap. There are over 200 presets available for premium subscribers, but these aren't required to edit photos. Free users can manually adjust color and light sliders that are designed specifically for touch and Apple Pencil interface. Though there are a few nice photo and light editing features built into iPadOS' native Photos app, Lightroom is on a completely different level. It should be the default photo editor on the iPad for quick edits, and it's a great port of a desktop-class application available on the iPad.

Logic Pro

The best audio editing and mixing app comes to iPad

Logic Pro is the audio editor of choice for many professionals, and the port of the powerful desktop app to iPad is one of Apple's best. It provides a better experience on the iPad than Final Cut Pro, and that's in part because it only needs to show an audio timeline. Since there isn't a need to show a video preview, Logic Pro doesn't feel cramped on the iPad. Instead, it feels like an advanced version of GarageBand, which was already a powerful audio editor on the iPad.

The user interface appears similar to the one you'll find on macOS, and this is corroborated by people who've tried the app, according to App Store reviews. Functionality is consistent between the two platforms as well, with the iPad app being able to record new audio tracks, edit past ones, and more. Unfortunately, like Final Cut Pro, you'll need to pay a monthly fee of $4.99 per month to use Logic Pro on the iPad. But if you've wanted to use a touch-first version of Logic Pro on an iPad, the port is finally here, and it holds its own against the desktop version.

Microsoft 365

The full productivity suite from Microsoft is available on iPad

Microsoft has developed iPad versions of its best productivity apps, and they're all housed under the Microsoft 365 app. While you can download the apps separately, like Word and PowerPoint, the Microsoft 365 app is the one program that can open all of Microsoft's files. Unlike Google Workspace, the Microsoft 365 suite works just as well on iPad as the desktop versions do on macOS. Plus, there are some features designed specifically with iPad in mind, like a scan feature that can transform images into an Excel spreadsheet.

Since a lot of people use Microsoft services for work or school, having this support on the iPad is a must for it to be a true laptop replacement. You'll need a Microsoft 365 subscription to use some features, but it's the same one that you'd use on a desktop or web version of these applications. Plus, this subscription might be supplied by your work or school organization. For times when you need to quickly update a document or presentation on the go, you can rest assured that pulling out your iPad is just as helpful as opening up your laptop.

Chrome Remote Desktop

For times when you just need to use your main computer

Right now, you likely won't be able to get desktop versions of every app you want on your iPad. However, you can access other applications on your main computer with the Chrome Remote Desktop tool. It's used for computer-to-computer access on the desktop version of the app, but there's also an iPad version as well. With it, you can tap into your main Mac or PC and operate it remotely. Compared to some of the other Google apps available on the iPad, Chrome Remote Desktop features a rudimentary design and an outdated user interface. However, it provides functionality unlike any other available on the iPad.

As you can imagine, it's a bit tricky to operate your computer remotely from an iPad. The input methods are different, and as such, choosing the right options can be near impossible. That's why it's best to save the Chrome Remote Desktop tool for emergency situations where you need to get information on your PC in a pinch while you're away. It isn't really suitable for use as a daily driver, and it definitely isn't a reliable way to get macOS or Windows on an iPad. But, when all else fails, this desktop-class app can bring a full desktop operating system to the iPad and remotely control your main computer.

The final say

Since the iPad is a great tool for creative professionals, it's no surprise that the best desktop apps you can run on an iPad are creativity applications. For video editing, Final Cut Pro is a capable application that will make the most of the impressive power found in recent iPad Air and Pro models. For photo editing, there's Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, which fits right into a user's existing Creative Cloud workflow. Then, for the masses, Microsoft's productivity suite is an essential pick for people who use the services for work or school. You can't go wrong by using any of the above applications, as they're truly desktop-class ports available on the iPad. We hope more desktop apps are brought to the iPad in the future, but for now, these are the best ones you can use today.