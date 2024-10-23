Batocera is a front-end interface for RetroArch with numerous bundled emulators, allowing almost any device with an open bootloader and compatible CPU to emulate some of the best games ever made. Whether you're a fan of the Sega Genesis (Mega Drive), GameBoy Color, or even the PlayStation 3, Batocera can load up your favorite games on various form factors and screens. You can take the OS in a compact handheld with a small display or set up a mini PC with a big screen in the living room. Whichever is your flavor, you'll need good hardware to handle all the emulating. That's where our selection of the best Batocera devices comes in.

Related How I turned a mini PC into a gaming console I recently reviewed the Ayaneo AM02 mini PC, and I turned it into a home gaming console.

6 Raspberry Pi 5

Cheap, cheerful, and DIY-friendly

Close

Raspberry Pi 5 CPU Broadcom BCM2712 GPU VideoCore VII GPU RAM 2GB / 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X-4267

The Raspberry Pi is worth mentioning because this SBC can be installed inside anything or nothing. It's not the most capable platform for handling video game emulation, but you can still enjoy a few system generations before encountering sluggish performance. The Broadcom BCM2712 Arm chip will be good for running emulators up to around the PlayStation and Gamecube era, though your mileage will vary, especially if no active cooling is installed. I'd go for the model with 4GB of RAM to be on the safe side, even though the base Raspberry Pi 5 exceeds the Batocera requirements.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

Raspberry Pi 5 The Raspberry Pi is back, and the fifth iteration of the SBC is a lot more capable than the older models. From a new quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, support for dual monitor setups at 4K 60Hz, and a dedicated power button, there's a lot to love about this palm-sized computer. $60 at Adafruit $60 at CanaKit

5 Ayaneo Retro Mini PC AM02

Go for that retro console look