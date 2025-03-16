When you think about an experimentation and self-hosting server, bulky rack-mounted PCs are probably the first to come to mind. Contrary to popular belief, you can build a home lab on practically any piece of hardware – ranging from tiny SBCs and mini-PCs to powerful tower rigs. So, I’ve compiled a list of beginner-friendly devices you can build your home server with.

5 SBCs and compute modules

Preferably those of x86 origin