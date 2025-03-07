Discord is a premier communication app used by both gamers and non-gamers worldwide, with over 200 million monthly active users leveraging the social platform to chat with friends, join millions of dedicated Discord servers on various topics, or use it for work and productivity.

Whether you're using Discord regularly for game chats or basic productivity, you might not be aware of just how feature-rich the software truly is. These are my favorite Discord features that you might not know about.

Related 4 best chat alternatives that are better than Discord Discord may technically hold the crown, but there are some amazing alternatives out there you should consider

4 Code blocks in chat

Markdown text offers special formatting