The Raspberry Pi is still one of the best, if not the best, platforms for DIY projects thanks to the backing of an extensive enthusiast community. It's one of the best single-board computers (SBC) for niche projects, and it's rather inexpensive too. The latest model is the Raspberry Pi 5 , and these are the top five use cases for the more powerful model. However, no project would be complete without pairing the Pi with a good display. Depending on the project, you might need a small, indiscreet monitor or a larger portable touchscreen monitor. If you're on the hunt, we have something for everyone below.

If you're looking for punchy colors and the best viewing angles, nothing beats an OLED display. This 5.5-inch AMOLED monitor from XYG has a Full HD resolution, and a Micro-HDMI port. You can even mount the Pi behind the display.

The SunFounder 13.3-inch display doesn't have touch input, but it's a great large-screen portable display for the Pi. The latest revision is said to now come with a Type-C port instead of Micro-USB, which should make connections easier. It has a Full HD resolution and is compatible with the recent Raspberry Pi models.

This case features a 3.5-inch TFT touchscreen with a 320x480 resolution. The case is made of ABS plastic and has a built-in fan to keep the Pi running cool. The case is said to fit the Pi 4B perfectly, but the display itself will work with any version of Pi.

This all-in-one monitor features an open case for your Raspberry Pi and a fan to keep things cool. The 4-inch display has an 800x480 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the IPS display technology, the viewing angles should be pretty good as well.

This 7-inch touch display features stereo speakers, making it one of the best picks of its size and class. It comes with a stand pre-attached, and the Pi can be mounted to the back of the display. The capacitive display has a 1024x600 resolution and works with the latest Pi model too.

If you only need to monitor data or perform minimal inputs, then a small display should do the trick. The 3.5-inch Hosyond touch display plugs directly into the Pi and doesn't need external power. It has a TFT LCD color panel, and ships with a stylus.

This 11.6-inch touch display offers a Full HD resolution, multiple video inputs like HDMI, and is VESA mount compatible. It ships with a monitor stand and an HDMI cable. The only downside is that it's a bit pricey.

The official Raspberry Pi touch display is what you need if you're looking for a fuss-free setup. This 7-inch multi-touch monitor has an 800x480 resolution and ships with all the cables needed to connect to your Pi. Plus, it's compatible with all the recent Pi models.

Summing up the best displays for Raspberry Pi in 2023

The Raspberry Pi is an incredibly powerful little computer that can be completely customized to perform anything you want it to. The fact that it's also rather inexpensive opens up endless possibilities. A display is one of the most convenient ways to interact with your Pi, and there's none better than the official touch display. The Raspberry Pi 7-inch touch display is nothing fancy, but it gets the job done and is guaranteed to simply work when connected. You can also be assured that you'll always have drivers available for this display. If you want to save some money, nothing beats the Hosyond 3.5-inch touch display.

This TFT color display has the ability to attach directly to the Pi, so it doesn't need any additional power. It's also very affordable, making it incredible value for money. If you're working on a multimedia project with your Pi and need good built-in speakers, the ROADOM 7-inch touch display fits the bill. It features stereo speakers placed just behind the display, and you even get a mounting kit to attach the Pi to the back of the monitor for a clean setup. It can only be used horizontally with the bundled stand, but it can be easily detached if needed.

