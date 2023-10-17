DisplayPort is a rather ubiquitous display format in the cabling world. If you're looking to get going with one of the best monitors or best TVs , especially if you've got one of the best gaming PCs , cabling is important. Unfortunately, it can be confusing to pick out the right cable. Do you need DisplayPort 1.2 or DisplayPort 1.4? Do you want a braided cable for extra durability, or do you want a locking cable for the most secure connection? Most importantly, which brand do you go with, and how much should you spend? Well, we'e found all the best DisplayPort cables around and compiled them below.

If you need a great all-in-one DisplayPort 1.2 cable, check out this option This braided cable is 25 feet long, supports up to 4K/60Hz thanks to the DisplayPort 1.2 spec, and even comes with a set of included cable ties for cable management.

If you've got a DVI source, like an older computer, but you're looking to output that signal to a newer monitor with DisplayPort, this 6-foot-long Benfei cable can get that job done. Plus, you're getting built-in locking mechanisms on either side to ensure your connection is secure.

This DisplayPort 1.4 cable does it all. It sports a braided design, supports 8K/60Hz or 4K/144Hz, comes with its own set of cable ties, and has a meaty 25-foot length. You won't have to spend much for it, either.

If you need a DisplayPort 1.2 cable, make sure to check out this one from Accell. It features support for up to 4K/60Hz and features a built-in lock for the most secure cable connection possible. What's more is that you get a 10-foot-long cable for under $15, making this a great value.

This value-heavy cable from Amazon Basics features a DisplayPort input and an HDMI output for maximum versatility. With support up to 4K/60Hz and a 6-foot length, that's just about everything you'll need to take advantage of an older display.

This 6-foot-long DisplayPort 1.4 cable not only supports 8K/60Hz or 4K/122Hz but also comes with a built-in locking mechanism to ensure your connection is as secure as possible. This cable is perfect for those devices with hard-to-reach ports.

If all you want is a no-frills DisplayPort 1.2 cable, this cable from Amazon Basics is more than enough. At less than $10, you'll get support for up to 4K/60Hz or 2K/165Hz as well as six feet of length. This cable is more than enough for most next-gen console users, too.

This durable DisplayPort cable sports a braided design alongside support for 4K/60Hz or 2K/165Hz, thanks to the DisplayPort 1.2 spec. This cable is more than enough for even most hardcore gamers, and you won't have to worry about replacing it, either.

If you're looking for a no-compromises DisplayPort cable, this 15-foot-long braided cable is worth a look. With support for 8K/60Hz or 4K/144Hz, as well as a braided design for excellent durability, it's hard to go wrong. Plus, with 15 feet of length, you'll have enough space for most connections.

If you're looking for a no-frills, value-focused DisplayPort cable, this 6-foot-long DisplayPort 1.4 cable from Amazon definitely meets that criteria. It will handle up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz without issue, and you won't have to pay an arm and a leg for "premium" cable features you might not really need.

This 6.6-foot-long braided DisplayPort cable is a durable, high-speed option that supports the latest DisplayPort 1.4 spec, allowing for 8K/60Hz or 4K/144Hz delivery. Plus, thanks to its braided design, you won't have to worry about replacing this cable anytime soon.

What are the best DisplayPort 1.4 or 1.2 cables?

Which cable is right for you is inevitably going to depend on what you need. If you've got an older PC you're trying to connect to a newer monitor, for example, you might need a DisplayPort to DVI cable, like Benfei's cable, while if you're just trying to output 2K/144Hz from your PC to a monitor, a DisplayPort 1.2 cable, like Ivanky's braided DisplayPort 1.2 cable, can get that job done without issue. Just make sure you're getting a cable that's right for you.

None of these cables will cost too much, and you don't have to worry about marketing terms like "gold-plated" or "VESA certified/" You can mostly stick to any cable that's well-reviewed and supports the resolution and framerate you're looking to output. However, all the cables above are great starting points for just about any use case; just make sure not to underestimate what you need.