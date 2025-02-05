If you’re part of the home lab ecosystem, you may have heard about Docker Engine. On its own, Docker Engine has plenty of CLI tools to satisfy your containerization needs. But once you plunge into the self-hosting rabbit hole, a barebones Docker setup can seem rather inadequate. To help you create your dream Docker workstation, I've compiled a bite-sized list of some essential containerization tools and utilities.

Related How I use Docker with Proxmox for the perfect home lab duo Although Proxmox provides built-in support for LXC containerization, it's possible to run Docker containers on the virtualization platform

4 Uptime Kuma

Monitor your containers like a pro