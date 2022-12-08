The best docking stations for the HP Dragonfly Folio G3 can take one of the two native Thunderbolt 4 ports and expand it to include everything from USB-A to HDMI to SD card readers and beyond. Adding a dock to your laptop is a surefire way to improve productivity, as you won't be scrambling to find the proper adapter when you need to use a new accessory. Everything you need is usually built right into the dock, and all you need to do is connect one cable to your laptop to unlock the extra connectivity.

As a bonus, the best Thunderbolt docks will usually send a charge back to your laptop, keeping its battery topped up for when you need to leave your desk. To help you navigate the rather broad docking station market, we've put together this guide of the best docking stations for your HP Dragonfly Folio G3.

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4 HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 HP's Thunderbolt Dock G4 is made to work with business laptops like the Dragonfly Folio G3 thanks to extra security and manageability features baked right in. It offers DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports for external monitors, it can deliver up to 120W of power back to the laptop, and it has a compact and sleek design that matches the Folio G3. It will handle up to four 4K external displays and it includes a Kensington lock slot to keep it in place in a busy office. See at HP

Caldigit TS4 CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock CalDigit's TS4 is the dock you want if you can't live with anything less than the best port selection. There are 18 total ports if you're counting the host TB4 connection, allowing you to hook up more of your accessories at once. It can deliver up to 98W of power back to the host laptop, it handles dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and it's built to last with a ribbed aluminum shell. It's pricey, but it's undeniably one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks available today. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma might not have more ports or more charging potential than the other heavy hitters on this list, but it does have a sleek black finish and built-in customizable RGB lighting. It offers 10 total ports including the host connection, and it'll handle up to dual 4K displays each at a 60Hz refresh rate. If you can't live without RGB, this is the way to go. See at Amazon

Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Kensington's SD5780T is an upgrade over the awesome SD5700T, bringing up to 96W of power delivery back to the host laptop as well as an HDMI 2.1 port for video out (up to dual 4K at 60Hz). There are 10 total ports available here for all of your accessories, and it's all built into an aluminum chassis. It has holes drilled if you'd like to mount it on the bottom of your desk to save space, and it comes with a generous three-year warranty to protect your investment. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

CalDigit Element Hub CalDigital Element Thunderbolt 4 Dock The CalDigit Element Hub is a perfect pick if you simply want to add USB-A and Thunderbolt 4 ports to your Dragonfly Folio G3. One TB4 port is reserved for the host, but the other three can be used for accessories and displays. There are also four USB-A ports on the other side, and the whole dock is reversible and comes with removable rubber feet. Power delivery to the host caps at 60W, but that's still enough to keep your battery topped up. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock The Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 dock offers two HDMI ports for those who don't want to deal with adapters or who don't have USB-C monitors. It otherwise has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for the host), four USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a UHS-II SD card reader. It's compact and it's built well; you can even add a stand if you'd like to go with a vertical orientation to save space on your desk. See at Amazon See at Anker

The best dock for your HP Dragonfly Folio G3

The Dragonfly Folio G3's Thunderbolt 4 ports unlock the ability to use some of the best Thunderbolt docking stations out there today, including HP's own Thunderbolt Dock G4. While its name isn't particularly exciting, the dock is an outstanding pick to pair up with your HP laptop. In his HP Thunderbolt 4 Dock G4 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that it's one of the few docks that offer dual DisplayPort 1.4 connections for your external displays.

Enterprise customers will be especially happy with the extra HP Sure Start technology that protects the dock's firmware from malicious attacks. The dock also includes PXE Boot, Wake on Lan, and MAC address passthrough, making it easier for you to remotely manage your PC. With 120W of power delivery, it will easily keep your Dragonfly Folio G3 charged up, and the extensive display support with up to four 4K displays at 60Hz should be enough for you to realize even your most ambitious workstation goals. In total, it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for the host laptop), two USB-C 3.2, four USB-A 3.2, two DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

If you don't need as many ports and would like to instead focus on USB-A and Thunderbolt 4, the CalDigit Element is a more affordable option. It offers four total Thunderbolt 4 ports (one reserved for the host laptop) and four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports for your older accessories. Power delivery hits up to 60W, which should still be enough for the Dragonfly Folio G3.