The Acer Swift 14 (2023) is a well-connected laptop when you compare it to some of the other best laptops out there. It has a plethora of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. These ports are enough for most people's needs, but if you need extra ports like Ethernet, or even want to connect to more than two displays when at a desk, you'll want to buy a docking station.

Some of our favorite docks are Thunderbolt certified for fast data transfer speeds, while others are USB-C and are more affordable. We've even considered standard USB-C dongles that you can use when you are on the go.