The Acer Swift 14 (2023) is a well-connected laptop when you compare it to some of the other best laptops out there. It has a plethora of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. These ports are enough for most people's needs, but if you need extra ports like Ethernet, or even want to connect to more than two displays when at a desk, you'll want to buy a docking station.
Some of our favorite docks are Thunderbolt certified for fast data transfer speeds, while others are USB-C and are more affordable. We've even considered standard USB-C dongles that you can use when you are on the go.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's Choice
The best Thunderbolt 4 dock
We reviewed and loved this CalDigit TS4 dock. It has 18 total ports, with a mix of Thunderbolt downstream. DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and even Ethernet and SD card readers. You'll get all of this in a premium metal shell.
Acer USB-C DockPremium Pick
A USB-C dock from Acer
If you must buy a dock from Acer to match your Acer Swift 14, this is the one. The dock doesn't have Thunderbolt connectivity, but it does have a wide range of ports that are useful, including two HDMI ports for connecting to displays and a collection of USB-A ports.
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value
A simple USB-C Hub
For a more portable dock, you'll want to consider the Anker 341 hub. This is a simple USB-C hub with a few extra ports, but it's a good mix. You'll get card readers, USB-C pass-through charging, USB-A, and HDMI.
Tobenone USB-C Stand DockDual purpose dock
Stand + dock your laptop
The Tobenone USB-C Stand dock is for those who plan to use the Acer Swift 14 with the lid closed and docked to a monitor. It not only has a collection of ports like USB-A and HDMI, but it also doubles as a stand with a padded insert down the middle.
Baseus 17-in-1 DockA great USB-C Hub
USB-C hub with most ports
This Baeseus docking station will get you the most possible ports out of a standard USB-C hub. There are 16 ports here, including a ton of USB-A ports, card readers, USB-C, and HDMI. Even better, the dock is U-shaped and comes with a stand so it'll look great on your desk.
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockCompact Thunderbolt dock
A Thunderbolt dock for on the go
This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Anker is one of the most compact we can find. It's tiny but mighty and is a great way to add extra pass-through Thunderbolt ports to your laptop, including USB-A.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockA premium Thunderbolt dock
Thunderbolt dock with 16 ports
This is another premium dock from Plugable, but it's slightly cheaper than our top pick. It adds 16 ports to your laptop, including dual HDMI, dual DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a couple of USB-A ports. There's even a power button, so you can turn the dock off when it is not in use.
Microsoft USB-C Travel HubFor legacy ports
Has VGA port
A lot of the docks we've mentioned don't feature a traditional VGA port to connect your Acer laptop to older monitors and projectors. If you need VGA, this dock is the perfect solution. You'll get VGA, alongside USB-A and HDMI, though it doesn't have pass-through charging.
A look back at the best docking stations for the Acer Swift 14 (2023)
We hope you found the dock that's right for your new Acer laptop. If you want the very best docking station for the Acer Swift 14, you'll want to buy the CalDigit TS4. It has a high price, but there's a lot of value in all its ports, which include SD card readers, USB-A, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI, and so much more. It's also made of metal, so it's durable.
The Acer USB-C dock is a more affordable option if you just need extra USB-A ports and extra HDMI ports for connecting to a monitor. However, it lacks Thunderbolt support. Further down the line, the Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a great pick, too. It's simple, but it can easily be thrown in a bag.
The Acer Swift 14 is a productivity laptop with a fancy dual-tone design and the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. It's the follow-up to the Acer Swift 5 and brings some changes like an even better 1440p webcam.