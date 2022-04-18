These are the best docking stations for Acer Swift 3 (2022)
The Acer Swift 3 (2022) is one of the most exciting mainstream laptops we saw at MWC this year. The new Acer Swift 3 refresh model looks great, has powerful internals, and a high-quality QHD panel option too. One thing it doesn’t have is a lot of ports. You only get two USB Type-C ports, along with two USB Type-A ports and an HDMI port. So if you’re planning to plug in multiple peripherals, displays, or things like an Ethernet cable, you’re going to need a dock. And in this article, we’re going to take a look at a round-up of the best docking stations for Acer Swift 3 (2022).
There are plenty of docking stations on the market, but we’ll try to filter only the best ones that are worth considering. So let’s get started with the list:
Best docking stations for Acer Swift 3 (2022)
Acer's official USB-Type C dock is an excellent, albeit expensive option for the Swift 3 (2022) laptop. It takes up one of the USB-C ports to plug into the device, but it adds a bunch of additional ports that you'd otherwise miss on the notebook. You get as many as two additional HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an ethernet port, and more.
The Acer USB-C Dock costs slightly less than the previous one, yet it offers a good selection of ports for your laptop. You get as many as two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, a bunch of USB ports, and more. It also comes with a one-year warranty, although this one doesn't come with a stand or an LCD mount, so keep that in mind.
If you need a relatively affordable and portable hub that gives you a good selection of ports, then be sure to check out the QGEEM USB-C hub. It's an incredibly robust option with a total of 12 ports, including multiple USB ports, dual HDMI, Ethernet, SD card readers, and more. Unlike the official hub from Acer, this one's quite affordable too.
Anker's PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 mini dock has been a reliable option for quite some time now. This particular dock features an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port. It also supports 15W Power Delivery and dual monitors up to 4K at 60Hz.
The Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock Chroma is a good option to consider if you want to add a touch of RGB to your setup. This particular dock comes with an SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt 4 upstream port, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.
If you're on the look for a simple USB-C dock that's also portable, then look no further than the Anker PowerExpand+ dock. This 7-in-1 dock comes with a bunch of USB ports, a MicroSD and an SD card reader, support for 100W power delivery, and more. This is also one of the most affordable option in this collection, so be sure to check it out.
Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection article. All the docks mentioned above work well with the Acer Swift 3 (2022) notebook and they add a whole new set of ports to the laptop. While Acer’s official USB-C dock is a great option to consider, it’s one of the most expensive options in this collection. We suggest you pick up the Anker PowerExpand dock or the QGEEM USB-C hub.
If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of adding a separate dock, then be sure to take a look at our collection of the best Acer laptops to find some other notebooks from Acer. Or, you can also take a look at our round-up of the best laptops to see if you can find other alternatives with a better port selection.
It’s worth pointing out that the Acer Swift 3 (2022) isn’t available to purchase yet. We’ll add a direct link to buy the laptop once it goes on sale. It’s expected to arrive in the United States sometime in the month of June for a starting price of $849, so keep your eye peeled. This particular laptop is going to be available in a bunch of different configurations, so we think it’s going to be a solid option for a lot of users.