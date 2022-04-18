These are the best docking stations for Acer Swift 3 (2022)

The Acer Swift 3 (2022) is one of the most exciting mainstream laptops we saw at MWC this year. The new Acer Swift 3 refresh model looks great, has powerful internals, and a high-quality QHD panel option too. One thing it doesn’t have is a lot of ports. You only get two USB Type-C ports, along with two USB Type-A ports and an HDMI port. So if you’re planning to plug in multiple peripherals, displays, or things like an Ethernet cable, you’re going to need a dock. And in this article, we’re going to take a look at a round-up of the best docking stations for Acer Swift 3 (2022).

There are plenty of docking stations on the market, but we’ll try to filter only the best ones that are worth considering. So let’s get started with the list:

Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection article. All the docks mentioned above work well with the Acer Swift 3 (2022) notebook and they add a whole new set of ports to the laptop. While Acer’s official USB-C dock is a great option to consider, it’s one of the most expensive options in this collection. We suggest you pick up the Anker PowerExpand dock or the QGEEM USB-C hub.

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of adding a separate dock, then be sure to take a look at our collection of the best Acer laptops to find some other notebooks from Acer. Or, you can also take a look at our round-up of the best laptops to see if you can find other alternatives with a better port selection.

It’s worth pointing out that the Acer Swift 3 (2022) isn’t available to purchase yet. We’ll add a direct link to buy the laptop once it goes on sale. It’s expected to arrive in the United States sometime in the month of June for a starting price of $849, so keep your eye peeled. This particular laptop is going to be available in a bunch of different configurations, so we think it’s going to be a solid option for a lot of users.