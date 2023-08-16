The Acer Swift Go is one of the best Acer laptops thanks to its wide range of connectivity options, rivaling even some of the best laptops on the market with multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port, a microSD card reader slot, and an HDMI output. While this is an excellent amount of ports for a laptop in 2023, it's still worth getting a dock if you use your laptop at a desk most of the time. A docking station will allow you to connect the Acer Swift Go to multiple monitors or to devices like printers without worrying about running out of ports. I've gathered eight of our favorite docks to help you decide which is best for you.

The Acasis 6-in-1 USB-C Hub is an affordable and versatile solution that connects a laptop to multiple peripherals. It can output video at a maximum 4K resolution at 30 Hz, and features several USB-A ports for connecting external storage drives, mice, or other peripherals.

The PNY All-in-One USB-C dock is a miniature dock that allows you to connect multiple peripherals to your Acer Swift Go. It features USB-C power delivery and DisplayPort alt-mode in addition to three USB-A ports, an HDMI output, and there's even an Ethernet port for wired network connections. This miniature dock travels easily and is the ideal travel companion.

If you want to connect three monitors to your laptop, the Plugable Triple Display Docking Station is the right choice for you. This dock comes with three HDMI ports supporting DisplayLink technology, alongside a total of six USB-A ports for various peripherals.

If you need to connect more than two Thunderbolt 4 peripherals to your Acer Swift Go, the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock may be for you. With this dock, you can plug in three additional USB-C peripherals, along with a single USB-A port available for lower-powered accessories.

The Ugreen 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a versatile and compact dock that connects several accessories to your Acer Swift Go. It features an HDMI port that supports 4K resolution at 60Hz for connecting an external display. There are three high-speed USB-A ports, and you get a 100W PD USB-C charging port.

The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock allows you to connect up to 16 accessories to your Acer Swift Go. With this dock, you can enjoy the high-speed data transfer rates of Thunderbolt 4, connect two 4K monitors and charge another USB-C device with a USB-C 96W PD port.

Best docking stations for Acer Swift Go in 2023: Bottom Line

These are some of our favorite docking stations for the Acer Swift Go. Every dock here is designed to expand the connectivity of your Acer Swift Go laptop, and while many of these docks appear similar there are some distinct differences in pricing, data transfer speeds, and display connection options. Typically, when searching for USB-C docks, the more expensive docks will feature more ports with higher data transfer speeds and better power delivery than cheaper docks. The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock took our top spot thanks to the ability to connect multiple monitors to the Acer Swift Go, and it's premium design. If you're looking for the most ports available, our premium pick, the CalDigit TS4 comes with a total of 16 ports, hosting several USB-C and USB-A ports alongside video outputs. Not everyone will want or need a $200 docking station, and for those looking for a more affordable option, the Ugreen 7-in-1 provides you with all the necessary ports in an affordable and compact package.

