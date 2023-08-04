Like many of the best Acer laptops , the new Acer Swift X (2023) is a pretty well-connected machine. There are already enough ports onboard, including Thunderbolt, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD card reader, that you can void using a dock or dongle. Yet, if you're planning to use your Acer Swift X (2023) at a desk, a docking station is a great purchase. You'll be able to connect to multiple monitors, printers, and other accessories without worrying about running out of ports. It's why I've gathered eight of our favorites right here for you.

This Kensington docking station is for those who want a more hassle-free experience when connecting to triple displays. This dock is very compact, and you'll also get USB-A ports and up to 85W charging for your connected laptop.

Need a lot of USB-A ports? This is what this Plugable dock can do. It's not a Thunderbolt docking station, but it offers a lot of USB-A ports and driverless connectivity to up to three monitors.

This is one of the more unique docks on the market right now, thanks to its display, which shows you the voltage and status of the connected accessories over the three USB-A ports and HDMI port. The dock also can help charge your laptop with 100W pass-through charging.

If you plan on using your Acer Swift X for playing games, or just like the aesthetic, this is the dock for you. It has fancy RGB lighting effects, but also offers an SD card reader, headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt upstream port, and USB-A ports.

This is a great Thunderbolt 4 dock for its size. It's tiny, but it also can power dual 4K monitors at 60Hz. The monitor even has USB-A ports onboard, and it has a power button, so you can turn it off when it's not in use.

This is more of a dongle for travel, but the Anker 341 is still a great way to add extra ports to your laptop when on the go. It has a USB-C cable that gets you access to extra HDMI, SD card readers, and USB-A ports.

This is an official Acer dock if you want to go straight from the source. It's compact, but it has all the essential ports for using your laptop at a desk, including two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and USB-A ports

The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is one of our favorite Thunderbolt docks, and for good reason, This is a premium dock made of metal, and it has 18 ports total, including USB-A, USB-C, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD card readers, and more.

A look back at the best docking stations for the Acer Swift X (2023)

The Acer Swift X (2023) is a great laptop if you want to take your work on the go, especially if you perform more intensive tasks thanks to its impressive specs for the price. If you really want the best docking station for it, you should absolutely check out the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This docking station packs in 18 ports total, which is the most out of any dock on our list, and it's made out of metal for a sturdy, inconspicious build. Beyond that, though, Acer has its own USB-C dock, which is a bit cheaper, and still offers up extra USB-A ports, and an HDMI port for connecting to displays. And if your budget is super tight? The Anker 341 is for you. It's a super portable USB-C dongle, offering up extra ports you'd need.

