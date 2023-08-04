Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Like many of the best Acer laptops, the new Acer Swift X (2023) is a pretty well-connected machine. There are already enough ports onboard, including Thunderbolt, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD card reader, that you can void using a dock or dongle. Yet, if you're planning to use your Acer Swift X (2023) at a desk, a docking station is a great purchase. You'll be able to connect to multiple monitors, printers, and other accessories without worrying about running out of ports. It's why I've gathered eight of our favorites right here for you.

  • CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Source: CalDigit 
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Editor's Choice
    $400 $450 Save $50

    The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is one of our favorite Thunderbolt docks, and for good reason, This is a premium dock made of metal, and it has 18 ports total, including USB-A, USB-C, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD card readers, and more.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at B&H
  • ezgif-5-0c478878fd-removebg-preview
    Acer USB-C Dock
    Official pick
    $190 $250 Save $60

    This is an official Acer dock if you want to go straight from the source. It's compact, but it has all the essential ports for using your laptop at a desk, including two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and USB-A ports

    $190 at Amazon
  • 01-1
    Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best Value

    This is more of a dongle for travel, but the Anker 341 is still a great way to add extra ports to your laptop when on the go. It has a USB-C cable that gets you access to extra HDMI, SD card readers, and USB-A ports.

    $35 at Amazon $35 at Anker
  • Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock
    Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock
    Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock

    This is a great Thunderbolt 4 dock for its size. It's tiny, but it also can power dual 4K monitors at 60Hz. The monitor even has USB-A ports onboard, and it has a power button, so you can turn it off when it's not in use.

    $180 at Amazon $180 at Anker
  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    Dock with RGB

    If you plan on using your Acer Swift X for playing games, or just like the aesthetic, this is the dock for you. It has fancy RGB lighting effects, but also offers an SD card reader, headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, a Thunderbolt upstream port, and USB-A ports.

    $330 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy $330 at B&H
  • DockCase 7-in-1 Visual Smart Hub
    DockCase USB-C Smart Visual Hub 7-in-1
    A dock with a screen
    $65 $75 Save $10

    This is one of the more unique docks on the market right now, thanks to its display, which shows you the voltage and status of the connected accessories over the three USB-A ports and HDMI port. The dock also can help charge your laptop with 100W pass-through charging.

    $65 at Amazon
  • Plugable Triple 4K Docking Station
    Plugable UD-ULTC4K
    For USB-A lovers
    $279 $300 Save $21

    Need a lot of USB-A ports? This is what this Plugable dock can do. It's not a Thunderbolt docking station, but it offers a lot of USB-A ports and driverless connectivity to up to three monitors.

    $279 at Amazon
  • Kensington SD4839P USB-C docking station
    Kensington Triple-Display USB-C Docking Station SD4839P
    Hassle free-connectivity
    $80 $220 Save $140

    This Kensington docking station is for those who want a more hassle-free experience when connecting to triple displays. This dock is very compact, and you'll also get USB-A ports and up to 85W charging for your connected laptop.

    $80 at Lenovo

A look back at the best docking stations for the Acer Swift X (2023)

The Acer Swift X (2023) is a great laptop if you want to take your work on the go, especially if you perform more intensive tasks thanks to its impressive specs for the price. If you really want the best docking station for it, you should absolutely check out the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. This docking station packs in 18 ports total, which is the most out of any dock on our list, and it's made out of metal for a sturdy, inconspicious build. Beyond that, though, Acer has its own USB-C dock, which is a bit cheaper, and still offers up extra USB-A ports, and an HDMI port for connecting to displays. And if your budget is super tight? The Anker 341 is for you. It's a super portable USB-C dongle, offering up extra ports you'd need.

The Acer Swift X is now available for purchase. You can buy it with the link below in either 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

TWo Acer Swift X 14 laptops, one with the lid open at roughly 30 degrees and seen from the right, and the other with the lid open at about 70 degrees and seen at an angle from the left
Acer Swift X 14 (2023)
$1026 $1100 Save $74

The Acer Swift X 14 (2023) packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics for great performance in all kinds of creative workloads. It also has a stunning 2.8K OLED display that's prime for content creation.

$1026 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1500 at B&H
ANgled front view of the Acer Swift X 16 facing left
Acer Swift X 16 (2023)

The Acer Swift X 16 comes with Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with 75W of power. It also has a super-sharp 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

$1250 at Best Buy $1600 at Acer