Best Docking Stations for Chromebooks you can get right now in March 2021!

Chromebooks are known for their lightweight and portable construction. While this makes them great travel companions, it introduces some hurdles when you’re using one at home. For instance, most Chromebooks don’t have a substantial array of ports, which can prove to be a major hurdle for those who wish to use several accessories. This is where a Chromebook docking station can help you out.

With a good docking solution, you can greatly expand your Chromebook’s versatility. You can use it to connect a mouse, a mechanical keyboard, external storage devices, multiple monitors, or all of them at once. On top of that, with some docking stations, you can even keep your Chromebook charged as long as it has a compatible USB Type-C port.

I use a Chromebook docking station when I’m working at my desk, as it lets me connect my monitor, keyboard, mouse, and hard drive to the Chromebook at all times. And it even goes a long way in keeping my setup clean. If you also want to enjoy all these benefits, you should invest in a quality docking station for your Chromebook. To help you with your purchase, I have curated a list of the best Chromebook docking stations that you can buy right now.

Tiergrade USB C Docking Station Maximize connectivity The Tiergrade USB C Chromebook docking station is perfect for power users. It offers the widest selection of ports, including two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, a S/PDIF audio port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with 60W power delivery. On top of that, the dock also includes a full-size SD card reader and a microSD card reader. $129.99 at Amazon

Baseus 16-in-1 Docking Station A cheaper alternative for power users The Baseus 16-in-1 Chromebook docking station is a cheaper alternative to the Tiergrade dock with a slightly different port selection. It includes three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB type-C port with pass-through charging support, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, a microSD card slot, and an SD card slot. For display connectivity, it features a VGA port and an HDMI port. Hpwever, it only supports screen mirroring for dual external displays. $99.98 at Amazon

NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock Most portable The NOVOO 8-in-1 USB C dock is the tiniest Chromebook Docking Station on this list, earning it the most portable title. Despite its tiny size, it packs 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port with up to 100W passthrough charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. That's a lot of ports for something as tiny as this. Makes me wonder why some fruity OEMs can't offer more than two USB Type- C ports on their laptops. $39.99 at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ USB C Hub A cheaper portable alternative If you're not willing to spend $40 on a tiny USB C hub, then the Anker PowerExpand+ should be a better option. It's slightly larger than the NOVOO USB C dock, but features the same number of ports. This includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for data, a USB Type-C port with pass-through charging support at up to 100W, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. It should get the job done if you have basic needs, and it's not too bad for around too. $27.99 at Amazon

Aukey 12-in-1 USB C Hub Portable yet powerul If the NOVOO USB C dock and the Anker PowerExpand+ don't cut it for you but you still need something portable, then the Aukey 12-in-1 USB C hub is the Chromebook Docking Station you're looking for. It features a larger selection of ports, including 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, a VGA port, an Ethernet port, and a SD card slot. On top of that, it also suports passthrough charging up to 100W, so you can keep your Chromebook juiced up without using an additional port. $59.49 at Amazon

Sabrent Universal Docking Station Best for Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard The Sabrent Chromebook docking station is a good choice for Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard as it features a stand that you can use to prop up your Chromebook when you're not using the included keyboard. In terms of ports, it offers two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two USB Type-A 2.4A fast charging ports, an HDMI port, a DVI port, a USB 3.0 input, 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. $76.50 at Amazon

Targus USB-C Dual Video Docking Station Doubles up as an ergonomic stand The Targus Chromebook docking station is a good 2-in-1 option that not only offer a decent selection of ports but also doubles up as an ergnomic stand. It includes 4 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two DisplayPort ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 60W pass-through charging support, a headphone / mic combo jack, and a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. $158.61 at Amazon

Plugable USB C Cube Mini Docking Station Aesthetically pleasing For those who want an aesthetically pleasing docking station with a small form factor, the Plugable Mini Cube is a good choice. Despite its tiny footprint, it features a USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. Sadly, it doesn't support pass-through charging, so you do get limited on that end. $89 at Amazon

Kensing Dual Display Docking Station USB Type-A overload In case you own several USB Type-A accessories, the Kensignton Chrombook docking station is a good pick. It includes a total of six USB Type-A ports, with two USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports. Additionally, it offers an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a DVI port, and 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks. $99.97 at Amazon

If you’re still not sure, here are a couple of additional factors that may help you finalize a pick. In case you have a limited budget and/or can’t accommodate a large docking station on your desk, I’d recommend picking up the Anker PowerExpand+. It’s tiny, it offers a decent selection of ports, supports pass-through charging, and it even includes an SD card reader. But the best part is that it’s cheap. If you’re fine spending a bit more, though, you can go with the NOVOO USB C dock. It offers the same number of ports, but it’s much more portable. Sadly, both of these options offer only one HDMI out port.

In case that’s a deal-breaker because you’re planning on connecting two or more monitors to your Chromebook, I’d recommend the Targus USB-C Universal Dual Video docking station. Not only does it offer a good selection of video out ports, but it also doubles up as a Chromebook stand with its rubberized top finish. Finally, if you have a Chromebook with a detachable keyboard or you plan on using an external keyboard, you can also consider getting the Sabrent Universal Docking Station, as it features a convenient stand that you can use to prop up your Chromebook.

So, which Chromebook docking station did you settle on? Let us know in the comments section below!