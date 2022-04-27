The best docking stations for the Dell Latitude 5430
Like many other companies, Dell recently introduced new laptops featuring Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake processors. Among those laptops, we got the Dell Latitude 5430, one of Dell’s more mainstream offerings in the business laptop segment, but still featuring high-end processors and the configurability you’d expect from a business laptop. Like most business laptops, the Latitude 5430 also has a solid supply of ports so you can plug in all the peripherals you might need. But sometimes, that’s just not enough, and that’s when you might want to buy a docking station for the Dell Latitude 5430.
Here’s the thing – just because the laptop has a ton of ports, it doesn’t mean it’s convenient to plug every one of your peripherals into it when you arrive at your desk, then unplug them all again when you have to leave. That can get tedious after a while. Plus, if your setup involves using multiple displays or tons of peripherals, the ports may just not be enough. Docking stations can give you even more ports for your Dell Latitude 5430, but on top of that, they can make it so that all your peripherals only take up one port on the laptop. As such, we’ve rounded up some great options you can get for the Dell Latitude 5430 right now.
Docking stations don't get a lot more premium than the Anker 777. This all-metal chassis includes all the ports you could want, including four USB Type-A ports, two HDMI outputs, gigabit Ethernet, and a Thunderbolt downstream port (plus a standard USB-C port). It can also charge your laptop at up to 85W, so you have it all.
If you want a bit more versatility, this Plugable dock delivers a varied setup of ports at a more reasonable price than most. You get three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and gigabit Ethernet, so you can connect different kinds of peripherals. Plus, it supports 96W charging for your laptop.
If you rely a lot on Thunderbolt peripherals like monitors, the Kensington dock may be a good choice for you. It's got four USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. However, it doesn't have traditional display outputs like HDMI.
Don't need a ton of ports? The CalDigit Element Hub is a very compact docking station for the Dell Latitude 5430 that gives you four USB Type-A ports and three Thunderbolt downstream ports so you can connect peripherals and external displays. It's cheaper than most Thunderbolt docks, too.
Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
This Amazon Basics dock is probably the cheapest option you'll find for a Thunderbolt dock. It's cheap, but still capable, with two USB-A ports, one USB-C, one THunderbolt downstream port, gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. It even supports 60W charging.
If you don't need all the power of THunderbolt, this Plugable dock is a much more affordable option for getting more ports. It gives you six USB Type-A ports, HDMI, DVI, and Gigabit Ethernet, so you get plenty of connectivity for a relatively low price.
Want a more compact solution? This Belkin dock comes with two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C, HDMI, and two SD card readers in a very compact form factor. It also supports up to 100W of passthrough power so you can charge your laptop.
Even with a smaller design, it's possible to have a solid supply of ports, and this USB-C hub is all the proof you need, It has three USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, VGA, SD card readers, and it even supports 100W power delivery. All in a compact and affordable package.
And that’s about it for the docking stations we recommend for the Dell Latitude 5430. There are options for all kinds of users and budgets, but we’d argue that the Anker 777 is probably the best and most versatile option on this list. It has a super premium design, lots of ports, and it’s still reasonably priced.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell Latitude 5430 using the link below. While it’s not Dell’s most premium product, it’s very capable, and out of the box you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and even optional LTE support if you want to connect to the internet when there’s no Wi-Fi. If you’re looking for something a little different, maybe stop by our list of the best laptops you can buy today.
The Dell Latitude 5430 is a highly configurable business laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors and a wide array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 support.