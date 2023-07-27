The Dell Latitude 5540 is one of the many great business laptops you'll see for sale, especially due to its connectivity, which excels even over other best laptops. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, an audio jack, and even an Ethernet jack. That's more than enough ports to avoid using a dongle, but when you have your laptop at your desk, you'll almost certainly want to consider a docking station. A docking station can help you connect your laptop to additional monitors and even devices like printers without worrying about running out of ports. We have gathered eight of our favorites for you right here.
Dell WD19SEditor's Choice$150 $290 Save $140
The Dell WD19S is one of the official Thunderbolt docking stations for the Latitude 5540. It can charge your laptop, and you even get some extra USB-A and Ethernet ports.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick$400 $450 Save $50
The CalDigit TS4 dock is an exceptional dock that we have put through our tests. It has plenty of ports like DisplayPort 1.4, downstream Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, card readers, and HDMI. It's the dock to buy if you need a versatile Thunderbolt dock for your Dell Latitude.
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value$31 $35 Save $4
The Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a simple USB-C hub. It doesn't have lots of ports, but you get the basics with it like HDMI, an SD card reader, USB-C, and even USB-A. It's an on-the-go dongle.
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)A USB-C docking station$235 $250 Save $15
A product we've put through extensive tests, the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station is a USB-C docking station that will get you 13 extra ports. Some of those ports include microSD and SD card readers, USB-A, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual HDMI and DisplayPort. This dock doesn't use special drivers, either.
The Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station is for those who want a docking station that has a ton of USB-A ports. It's also on the more affordable end of the spectrum.
If you plan on connecting your Dell Latitude to multiple monitors, you'll want to buy the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock. It has 16 ports and can support up to four 4K displays.
The MonoPrice 7-in-1 USB-C Dual DisplayPort docking station is for those who have monitors with multiple DisplayPort inputs. It's a rarer USB-C dongle but it has dual DisplayPort connectivity.
The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is another docking station that we've added to our setups. This is a newer dock with HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and it even has mounting points, so you can place it anywhere on your desk.
A look back at the best docking stations for Dell Latitude 5440
The top three docking stations to consider, for sure, start with Dell's official dock, the WD19S. This dock can match your laptop's look and power it, too. It even has a collection of great ports, like USB-A, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and DisplayPort. For something less official, though, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock will do the trick. This docking station comes with plenty of ports, like DisplayPort 1.4, downstream Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, card readers, and HDMI. It even has a sleek design since it's in a metal shell. And if you need something more portable, you'll love the Anker 341, which gets you basic ports in a sleek package.
