One of the benefits of a great business laptop, and a great Dell laptop like the Latitude 7440, is the fact that you get a lot of ports onboard the device. In fact, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an audio jack, and an HDMI 2.0 port. This is typically enough to avoid using a dongle when you're mobile, but when you're at a desk, to get the best experience with your great laptop, a docking station is a must.
A great docking station can get you an extra HDMI and DisplayPort, so you can connect to additional monitors. You'll also get things like an Ethernet jack, SD card readers, and even audio jacks, too. There are a lot of great docking stations you can consider from Dell, Anker, and even a well-known brand like CalDigit. Whatever your needs are, we got you covered with a look at the eight best docking stations for the Dell Latitude 7440.
-
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4Editor's Choice
-
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
-
Satechi Multi-Port Adapter V2Best Value
-
Razer Thunderbolt 4 DockSleek dock
-
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockAffordable Thunderbolt dock
-
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking StationCheap USB dock
-
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockLots of ports
-
Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationSupports HDMI 2.1
-
Dell Latitude 7440
-
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4Editor's Choice$290 $365 Save $75
This is the official Thunderbolt dock for Dell laptops and PCs. It has a ton of ports like USB-C, USB-A, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, and HDMI.
-
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
The CalDigit TS4 is the best Thunderbolt dock on the market right now. The number of ports it offers when connected to your Dell Latitude 7440 is unmatched. It includes DisplayPort, a ton of USB Type-A ports, and even a downstream Thunderbolt connection.
-
Satechi Multi-Port Adapter V2Best Value
This is a high-end USB-C hub. It has a bit of a high price, but there are a lot of ports to enjoy. You'll get three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, microSD and full-size SD card readers, and passthrough charging.
-
Razer Thunderbolt 4 DockSleek dock
If you need a sleek-looking dock the Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock will do the trick for you. It has a neat mercury finish to the top and also offers you a good selection of ports. You'll get three USB Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader.
-
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockAffordable Thunderbolt dock
Don't want to spend over $200 on a Thunderbolt dock? That's what this product from Anker is for. It's a great mini Thunderbolt 4 dock, that can extend the number of Thunderbolt ports on your laptop.,
-
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking StationCheap USB dock
Don't mind Thunderbolt? With this dock, you get the ability to connect to external displays, and extra USB-A, HDMI, DVI, Ethernet ports at a lower price.
-
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockLots of ports
This Plugable dock offers a lot of ports for a great price. There are 16 ports total, and the dock can power four 4K displays at 60Hz. The dock also has Ethernet ports on board, though there's no support for passthrough charging.
-
Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationSupports HDMI 2.1$264 $290 Save $26
We found the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station to be quite the dock. it supports the newer HDMI 2.1 standard and has 11 ports, including HDMI. For business situations, it also can be mounted and locked into place.
A look back at the best docking stations for Dell Latitude 7440
Those were the best docking stations for the Dell Latitude 7440. We suggest picking up the official docking station for the Dell Latitude 7440, which is the Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD22TB4. It has a great collection of ports and isn't overly expensive. For the most possible ports on a dock, though, the CalDigit TS4 will be your better option, as it has 18 ports total. For something more affordable, meanwhile, there's the Satechi dongle, which has all the classic ports like HDMI and USB-A, but without going over budget.
Those were just the top three picks, though. You'll also want to consider the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock if you need a sleek-looking dock. And, if you want a mini dock, the Anker PowerExpand is great. Plugable's USB 3.0 docking station, meanwhile, has a great design and port selection, too. Whatever you might want, we hope there's a dock that you found that fits your needs.
Dell Latitude 7440
The Dell Latitude 7440 is one of the most portable business laptops yet, coming in aluminum, ultralight, or 2-in-1 form factors. The devices have 13th-generation Intel vPro processors, 16:10 aspect ratio displays, a mini LED backlit keyboard for longer battery life, and tons of other great features.