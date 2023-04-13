One of the benefits of a great business laptop, and a great Dell laptop like the Latitude 7440, is the fact that you get a lot of ports onboard the device. In fact, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an audio jack, and an HDMI 2.0 port. This is typically enough to avoid using a dongle when you're mobile, but when you're at a desk, to get the best experience with your great laptop, a docking station is a must.

A great docking station can get you an extra HDMI and DisplayPort, so you can connect to additional monitors. You'll also get things like an Ethernet jack, SD card readers, and even audio jacks, too. There are a lot of great docking stations you can consider from Dell, Anker, and even a well-known brand like CalDigit. Whatever your needs are, we got you covered with a look at the eight best docking stations for the Dell Latitude 7440.