Dell has almost 40 years of experience in the field of personal computers and other tech-related products, so it's easy to see why it's become one of the biggest names in the industry. The company delivers excellent products and some of the best laptops in the world, including the Dell Latitude 9440, one of the best business laptops money can buy.

The Dell Latitude 9440 may not be the best option for consumers, but it’s one of the best options for anyone looking for an excellent tool for business productivity. It arrives with an elegant and slim design with some of the best components you can find on the market. However, the slim body only has enough room to fit three Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack on its sides, which means that you will definitely have to get your hands on a docking station to make it a perfect productivity laptop.

Indeed, there are tons of options and brands to choose from, but we have selected the best options for every budget and every situation, as you don’t always have to break the bank to get the perfect accessory for your laptop and your needs.