Dell has almost 40 years of experience in the field of personal computers and other tech-related products, so it's easy to see why it's become one of the biggest names in the industry. The company delivers excellent products and some of the best laptops in the world, including the Dell Latitude 9440, one of the best business laptops money can buy.
The Dell Latitude 9440 may not be the best option for consumers, but it’s one of the best options for anyone looking for an excellent tool for business productivity. It arrives with an elegant and slim design with some of the best components you can find on the market. However, the slim body only has enough room to fit three Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack on its sides, which means that you will definitely have to get your hands on a docking station to make it a perfect productivity laptop.
Indeed, there are tons of options and brands to choose from, but we have selected the best options for every budget and every situation, as you don’t always have to break the bank to get the perfect accessory for your laptop and your needs.
-
Dell WD19SEditor's Choice
-
UGREEN USB C HubBest Value
-
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
-
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)Best budget docking station
-
Anker 675 USB-C Docking StationFor an organized workstation
-
Dell WD19SEditor's Choice$222 $300 Save $78
Dell’s WD19S Docking Station with 130W Power Adapter and 90W Power Delivery is the best option from Dell, meaning that it will be compatible with most laptops, 2-in-1s, and everything else the company has to offer. Plus, it arrives with nine ports that will get you enough room to connect your displays, an Ethernet cable, and other peripherals.
-
UGREEN USB C HubBest Value
This is definitely the best option for anyone on a tight budget, as it comes with 100W Power Delivery port to keep your laptop going, and you also get 4K HDMI, and three USB A ports, for just a fraction of the price of other products on this collection.
-
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
Plugable’s 16-in-1 Thunderbolt dock arrives with tons of ports, 100W charging capabilities, a microSD and SD card reader, Ethernet port, and six USB-A ports. It can even support up to four screens at 4K/60Hz with Thunderbolt 4. Plus, it comes with a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
-
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)Best budget docking station
The best option for those who are on more of a budget and want a full docking station comes from Anker. The 575 USB-C docking station arrives with 85W charging for your laptop and 12 more ports. You also get to add up to three displays to your setup, and 18W charging speeds for your smartphone for less than $300.
-
Anker 675 USB-C Docking StationFor an organized workstation
Usually, docking stations stand out on your desk, but the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station will also help you better organize your workstation, as it doubles up as a monitor stand to help you raise your monitor and add more ports to your laptop. To make things even more interesting, it features up to 10W wireless charging.
-
Baseus 17-in-1 USB C Docking StationConnect everything you want
This docking station comes with tons of features and a very affordable price tag. It also features 100W PD, a microSD and SD card reader, four USB-C ports, three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, and a very attractive stand that will make it look better on your desk.
-
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking StationA Versatile Choice
Plugable’s Laptop Docking Station will give you power and versatility, getting you connected to two monitors. Still, its most interesting feature is that you can connect it to any USB-C or USB 3.0 port, and it’s also compatible with Windows and Mac laptops.
-
Belkin USB-C 11-in-1 MultiPort Adapter DockBest travel companion
Belkin’s USB C Hub is perfect for the road, as it’s not as heavy as other items on this list, and it will also help you to raise your laptop for a better typing experience and better viewing angles. This option also packs 100W Power Delivery and you even get a VGA port, in case you need to use one.
Recapping out our top picks for the best docking stations for Dell Latitude 9440
There you have it. Now, you can transform your powerful Dell Latitude 9440 into an even better productivity tool thanks to any of these fantastic docking stations. Of course, the best docking station for you will depend on what you want to do and your budget to make this purchase.
However, if you need additional help, we are more than happy to tell you that we believe that the Dell WD19S Docking Station with 90W Power Delivery is the best option for your Dell laptop, as it was specifically designed to work with Dell products. Our second pick would go to Plugable’s 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 100W Charging, as it comes with almost everything you need to create a versatile and efficient working station with up to four monitors. Finally, I feel like Anker’s 575 USB-C Docking Station is also a great pick that will give you more bang for your buck, and it’s probably the option I’d go for if I’m looking for a docking station on a budget.
You can also check out our pick for the best laptop or check out what’s the best laptop Dell has to offer right now, in case you’re looking for other options to consider before getting your hands on a new laptop.
Dell Latitude 9440
Dell's new Latitude 9440 2-in-1 Laptop arrives with an elegant and slim design with some of the best components you can find on the market, and more than enough power to do anything you want.