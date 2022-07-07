The best docking stations for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)
The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and the 2022 model is no different in that regard. It does come with a brand-new design, though, and while previous models leaned heavily on USB Type-C and Thunderbolt support for ports, this year that’s truer than ever. The 2022 Dell XPS 13 only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and everything else comes via adapters or docking stations.
And that’s why we’re here. If you need to add ports to your Dell XPS 13, there’s no better way to do it than a docking station, and we’ve rounded up a few to choose from across different price points. For the most part, we focused on Thunderbolt docks, since these have more impressive capabilities, but there are some great docks based on standard USB Type-C, too. Depending on your needs, you may prefer one or the other, especially because Thunderbolt docks can be quite expensive. Either way, let’s dive right into our list.
If you want a great all-around dock with a wude range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports include two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
The official Dell Thunderbolt 4 Dock is another very capable option, with a multitude of ports including HDMI, multiple DisplayPorts, Ethernet, and more. It also has a modular design and exclusive features like a single power button to turn on the dock and laptop. However, it's extremely expensive.
Most Thunderbolt docks tend to cost over $300, but this one from Amazon Basics bucks that trend and comes in under $250. It still has a solid supply of ports, too, including DisplayPort, Ethernet. USB Type-A, and downstream Thunderbolt.
The Brydge Stone Pro TB4 is one of the sleekest docking stations you can get for the Dell XPS 13. It's not super expensive, either, and it has plenty of ports including Ethernet, USB Type-A, and three Thunderbolt downstream ports for monitors and other accessories.
The Kensington SD5600T isn't the newest dock around, but because of that, it also has a lot of ports for a reasonable price. Including two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, multiple USB Type-A ports, and Ethernet, this is a very capable dock.
If you want a very compact dock and you mostly rely on Thunderbolt-based peripherals already, the CalDigit Element Hub may be for you. It only has a few ports, but with three Thunderbolt downstream connections and four USB Type-A ports, it's still very capable.
Thunderbolt docks are great, but you don't need them to conenct multiple displays to your laptop. This dock from Plugable uses a standard USB-C port and a DisplayLink chip to drive up to three 4K displays via HDMI or DisplayPort, plus it has plenty of other ports, including Ethernet and USB-A.
It's not for everyone, but the Dell Dual Charge Dock is an interesting product that gives you more ports for your laptop, charges it, and also has a wireless charging pad for your phone. It's pretty expensive, but you get a few extra ports and a very unique feature set to boot.
If you only need a few extra ports without too many bells and whistles, this 7-in-1 hub from Anker is a great choice. It has USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and even supports up to 85W of power delivery. It's pretty small, too, so it's easy to take with you so you can have more ports at the ready.
And those are some of the best docking stations you can buy today to complement your Dell XPS 13, whether that’s the 2022 model or an older one. Indeed, these docks should all work with other laptops that have USB Type-C ports or Thunderbolt, so they don’t have to be exclusive to the Dell XPS 13. Which one is better really depends on your particular needs, but the Anker 777 dock is one of the more well-rounded ones in terms of features, in addition to having a sturdy design and a reasonable price.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 below. This is one of the best Dell laptops each year, and while this year’s model is significantly different, it’s still great. It has high-end CPUs and a very compact design that makes it ideal for those who are always on the move, including students.
The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a complete redesign, but one thing is the same - it relies heavily on Thunderbolt 4 ports.