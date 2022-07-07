The best docking stations for the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and the 2022 model is no different in that regard. It does come with a brand-new design, though, and while previous models leaned heavily on USB Type-C and Thunderbolt support for ports, this year that’s truer than ever. The 2022 Dell XPS 13 only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and everything else comes via adapters or docking stations.

And that’s why we’re here. If you need to add ports to your Dell XPS 13, there’s no better way to do it than a docking station, and we’ve rounded up a few to choose from across different price points. For the most part, we focused on Thunderbolt docks, since these have more impressive capabilities, but there are some great docks based on standard USB Type-C, too. Depending on your needs, you may prefer one or the other, especially because Thunderbolt docks can be quite expensive. Either way, let’s dive right into our list.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

And those are some of the best docking stations you can buy today to complement your Dell XPS 13, whether that’s the 2022 model or an older one. Indeed, these docks should all work with other laptops that have USB Type-C ports or Thunderbolt, so they don’t have to be exclusive to the Dell XPS 13. Which one is better really depends on your particular needs, but the Anker 777 dock is one of the more well-rounded ones in terms of features, in addition to having a sturdy design and a reasonable price.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 below. This is one of the best Dell laptops each year, and while this year’s model is significantly different, it’s still great. It has high-end CPUs and a very compact design that makes it ideal for those who are always on the move, including students.