While this port configuration is great for a modern laptop, it's still limited, especially if you want to connect multiple monitors, drives, old tech, and other accessories to the laptop. We've rounded up eight of the best docking stations ideal for the Acer Swift Go below. With these docks, you can expand your laptop's connectivity and utilize as many accessories as possible.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) might look the same as its predecessor in terms of hardware, but its insides feature significant changes. The new laptop now sports Intel's latest Core Ultra processor, putting it in line with some of the best laptops on the market. It also comes with multiple AI software features and the AcerSense button that allows you to update your computer, manage its performance, and more. However, since there's little change to the hardware, you get the same port configuration as the 2023 model, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, and one HDMI port.

If you want consistent Ethernet speed on your Acer Swift Go 14, the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 docking station is the right hub. It has 12 ports, including two HDMI ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and three USB-A ports. It also offers 90W power delivery, charging your laptop easily while connected to your drives, network, and monitors.

Going on a business trip and need a dock to expand your connection? Take the UGREEN Revodok 1071 USB-C hub with you. It's small, so it won't take up space in your laptop bag. You get seven different ports to work with, including two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, one SD card reader slot, and one HDMI slot. It supports up to 100W power delivery and can easily provide 4K output.

Creatives using the Acer Swift Go 14 will love the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 docking station. Its 11 different ports expand your connectivity and provide excellent video output. You can enjoy 8K video at 30Hz or dual 4K output at 60Hz. It's compact and will only take up a little space on your desk.

The Tobenone DisplayLink docking station is a dock you want to have for a multi-monitor setup. It has 18 ports and can support up to four 4K monitors via USB-C. It comes with a 120W power adapter, providing your laptop with 100W fast charging speeds. And with transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, you can transfer files between devices in no time.

If you have limited space on your desk or a small workspace and would like to utilize multiple accessories, the Mokin Thunderbolt 4 docking station is the right fit. It's compact and has 16 different ports, ensuring you can connect as many accessories as possible. This dock also features 96W power delivery, allowing you to charge your device.

Compact, durable, and versatile, the Baseus laptop docking station is an excellent choice if you want an affordable option. It has nine different ports, including microSD, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet ports. Its HDMI ports can support 4K at 120Hz, while its Ethernet port offers speeds up to 1000Mbps.

The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station is one of the most powerful docking stations you can get for your Acer Swift Go 14. It features 18 different ports and can handle two 6K displays at 60Hz. The dock is highly durable, provides up to 98W of charging power, and offers a 2.5GbE Ethernet port while remaining backward-compatible.

The Anker 778 Thunderbolt docking station is a 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock, allowing you to connect up to 12 different devices simultaneously. It's powerful enough to provide up to 40Gbps while displaying media on an 8K monitor. This dock also has 100W power delivery, so you don't have to worry about your laptop's battery while working.

Which docking station should you choose?

The Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is an excellent mid-range laptop for business, study, and creativity. However, while the ports can be considered robust, according to today's standards, more is needed to enhance your productivity fully. Docking stations are designed to expand your connectivity and improve your workflow, and the options above do just that. With these docks, you can utilize more Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, and other ports that aren't on your Acer Swift Go 14 (2024).

Many of these ports are also backward-compatible, meaning you can use your new laptop with your old monitors, storage drives, and other old tech. That said, pricier docks tend to offer more power delivery, transfer speed, and ports than their affordable counterparts. The Anker 778 Thunderbolt 4 docking station is at the top of our list because it's reliable and consistent and offers enough ports for any modern workspace. It has great transfer speeds and power delivery and offers 8K video output in a small body.

If the 12 ports on the Anker aren't enough to enhance your productivity, you can step up to the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station. This dock has 18 different ports and can handle 8K, 6K, and 4K video outputs with no issues. And if affordability is your topmost priority, the Baseus laptop docking station is the right call. While it doesn't support 8K output or have high transfer speeds like the CalDigit TS4, it offers a good number of ports and supports 4K at 120Hz, which would be ideal for most people.