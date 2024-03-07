Apple just unveiled the MacBook Air (M3 2024) , featuring a 13 and 15-inch model. The new M3 SoC puts the laptops among some of the best Macs on the market, providing significant performance jumps compared to older MacBook Airs. However, not much has changed on the outside, as the new models still retain a limited number of ports, including two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. If you connect multiple accessories and monitors to your computer, you've found the right post, as we've selected some outstanding docking stations below to help resolve any connectivity issues you might have with your new MacBook Air.

The StarTech USB-C dock is a versatile dock that connects via USB-C or USB-A. It has 14 different ports, but you can use 11 simultaneously. Its DisplayLink connectivity is where the dock shines, allowing you to use up to four displays simultaneously. It also offers 85W power delivery and comes with pre-drilled holes for easy mounting.

The UGREEN Revodok Max 213 is an excellent choice for a home office or study room setup. It's a 13-in-1 dock offering one upstream and two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, ensuring speeds up to 40Gbps. You also get one DisplayPort, four USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and an Ethernet port. The dock supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz while providing 90W charging speeds.

The HP G4 Thunderbolt dock is an excellent choice for professionals who rely on tools like PXE boot and Wake-on-LAN. The dock uses HP's proprietary technology to ensure that your MacBook and other connected devices are not susceptible to hackers. It's also great for connectivity, supporting up to four 4K displays and 100W power delivery.

The Spigen ArcDock Pro docking station is the right accessory to extend your MacBook Air M3's connections while on the go. Portable, compact, and well-built, this dock offers 14 ports, allowing you to plug in your accessories without issues. It supports up to three 8K monitors at 30Hz and offers 96W power delivery, ensuring your laptop remains charged.

This Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is the perfect choice for those who use multiple 4K displays. It supports up to four 4K displays at 60Hz via two HDMI ports and two DisplayPorts, enhancing efficiency and productivity. And even with that, it still delivers full 100W charging speeds and has a two-year warranty.

Anker is a brand known for excellent accessories, and this docking station is one of its best offers. It's a 13-in-1 USB-C docking station capable of supporting three 1080p monitors at 60Hz. While it doesn't offer Thunderbolt 4 speeds, its USB-C ports can deliver a maximum bandwidth of 10Gbps, which is ideal for most people. It also features 85W charging speeds and an 18-month warranty to protect your purchase.

The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is an excellent choice for power users, professionals, and more. It features a quality build and 18 different ports, allowing you to extend your connectivity easily. You get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 2.5GbE port, eight USB-A ports, and SD and microSD 4.0 UHS-II card readers. It supports up to two 6K displays at 60Hz and offers 98W charging.

The Kensington SD5780T is a docking station that supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K display at 30Hz. It features 11 different ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, four USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port. This docking station can supply up to 96W of power, ensuring your MacBook charges even when using all the ports.

Which should you choose?

The docking stations listed above will work seamlessly with the MacBook Air M3, allowing you to connect more displays, keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories. That said, the Kensington SD5780T is an absolute favorite, as it has a quality build, ten downstream ports, and supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz. The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is another excellent dock we love. It's the ideal power user option, offering up to 18 docks, stable connections, 98W power delivery, and efficiently supporting dual 6K displays.

And if you're not looking to spend too much but still want quality and multiple display support, the Anker 575 USB-C docking station is an excellent choice. While it's not a Thunderbolt 4 dock, it offers stable speeds, 13 different ports, 85W power delivery, and is backed by an 18-month warranty. You can't go wrong with any of the docking stations listed above. However, if you're always on the go and need something inexpensive and less permanent to carry with you, our list of the best USB-C hubs below might help.