With its convertible form factor, the Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 is a versatile machine, but a good docking station can enhance its capabilities even further. With a quality dock, you can turn your laptop into a desktop workstation by connecting it to external monitors, peripherals, storage, and other devices using one of the Thunderbolt ports. It's a must-have accessory if you use your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 for serious work. But which docking station is best for your needs? Let's take a look.

You have many options when selecting the best docking station for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1. This laptop has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, so opting for a dock that can take advantage of this connectivity is a good idea.

There are plenty of Thunderbolt 4 docks on the market, but our top pick, the OWC Thunderbolt Go docking station, goes above and beyond. Along with being a top-tier docking station in its own right, the OWC Thunderbolt Go features a built-in power supply, which most of its competitors lack. It also features a premium design that looks and feels like quality.

Our premium pick, the CalDigit TS4, is another top-notch Thunderbolt 4 docking station with a lot of capabilities. It offers numerous connections and superb performance, although you'll pay for it. If that's more than you want to spend, then the Lenovo 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a worthy budget option. Our value pick isn't the best choice if you're looking for complete Thunderbolt support, but it packs a lot of connectivity for well under a hundred bucks.