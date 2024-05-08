With its convertible form factor, the Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 is a versatile machine, but a good docking station can enhance its capabilities even further. With a quality dock, you can turn your laptop into a desktop workstation by connecting it to external monitors, peripherals, storage, and other devices using one of the Thunderbolt ports. It's a must-have accessory if you use your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 for serious work. But which docking station is best for your needs? Let's take a look.
OWC Thunderbolt Go DockEditor's choice
There are many great Thunderbolt docks out there, but the OWC Thunderbolt Go stands out as our top pick for several reasons. First, it features a built-in power supply, so there's no bulky power brick to deal with. Second, its sleek metal housing exudes quality. Finally, it offers all the connectivity you need to turn your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 into a desktop workstation.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick
If you need more ports and more power (and you're willing to pay for it), the CalDigit TS4 is arguably the best Thunderbolt dock you can buy today. It offers enough connections to hook up multiple displays and use all your peripherals with your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1. Its 98-watt delivery also provides plenty of power to your laptop and other devices, keeping everything charged up.
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubBest value$46 $65 Save $19
Although it lacks full Thunderbolt support, the Lenovo 7-in-1 USB-C hub is still a solid, budget-friendly docking station for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1. It can support an external display via HDMI and has other USB-A, USB-C, and SD card ports. It's a great value dock and ideal for travel due to its compact footprint.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockMultiple 4K monitor ports
This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Plugable boasts a whopping 16 ports, four of which can support external 4K monitors (which is rare to see on any docking station). That's a dream come true for multi-taskers who need more screen real estate than a laptop like the Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 can provide by itself. This is an excellent all-around docking station even if you're not planning to use all those ports.
Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 dockGreat for travel
Docking stations can get bulky, which isn't always a problem if it's mostly sitting at your desk. However, if you travel frequently and need a reasonably compact Thunderbolt dock for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1, the Plugable TBT4-UD5 is a great choice. It doesn't offer quite as many connections as some of our other picks, but nonetheless sports two HDMI ports, a microSD card slot, and a Thunderbolt 4 interface, which is impressive considering its slim design.
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C HubSimple USB-C hub
If you don't need Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and want something even cheaper than our budget pick, the Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a viable alternative. It's a cheap and easy way to expand your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1's USB port lineup, plus it includes an SD card reader and a 4K-capable HDMI connection for an additional display.
Lention USB-C Docking StationUnobtrusive design
The Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 is a versatile convertible PC, but if you intend to use it mostly in laptop mode, this docking station from Lention is a low-profile design worth considering. It slides underneath your laptop, elevating the keyboard to a more ergonomic typing angle while taking up virtually no extra space on your desk. Its slim design also sports an impressive array of ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, Ethernet, and SD/microSD.
Plugable Thunderbolt 4 DockSturdy metal housing
Durability is always a valid concern for electronics prone to getting knocked about. Thankfully, there's nothing fragile about the Plugable TBT4-UDX1 Thunderbolt 4 dock. This brick of a docking station features a thick metal shell, and it offers a nice selection of ports, including a 2.5Gbps Ethernet connection. The Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 also lets you take full advantage of this dock's Thunderbolt 4 capabilities.
Dell Dual Charge DockDock and charging stand$93 $100 Save $7
The Dell Dual Charge Dock combines a smartphone charging stand with a surprisingly good selection of ports. It lacks true Thunderbolt compatibility, but if that's not a deal-breaker, it's the perfect desktop companion to the Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1. It even features a DisplayPort and HDMI connection, allowing you to hook up multiple displays to your laptop using this dock.
You have many options when selecting the best docking station for your Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1. This laptop has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, so opting for a dock that can take advantage of this connectivity is a good idea.
There are plenty of Thunderbolt 4 docks on the market, but our top pick, the OWC Thunderbolt Go docking station, goes above and beyond. Along with being a top-tier docking station in its own right, the OWC Thunderbolt Go features a built-in power supply, which most of its competitors lack. It also features a premium design that looks and feels like quality.
Our premium pick, the CalDigit TS4, is another top-notch Thunderbolt 4 docking station with a lot of capabilities. It offers numerous connections and superb performance, although you'll pay for it. If that's more than you want to spend, then the Lenovo 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a worthy budget option. Our value pick isn't the best choice if you're looking for complete Thunderbolt support, but it packs a lot of connectivity for well under a hundred bucks.