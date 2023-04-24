Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

As powerful as the new XPS 15 (2023) is thanks to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and the Nvidia RTX 40-series laptop GPUs inside, it has one flaw. Compared to the best laptops, the XPS 15 (2023) lacks many ports. Other Dell laptops have additional ports like USB-A or HDMI, but the XPS 15 (2023) only has a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot.

Dell does include a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI 2.0 adapter in the box for connecting to displays and USB-A accessories like keyboards, but it's good to expand beyond that simple dongle. That's why we've rounded up the best docking stations for your Dell XPS 15.

    Dell WD19S
    Editor's Choice
    $240 $300 Save $60

    This is one of the official docking stations for the XPS 15 (2023). The Dell WD19S provides some extra USB-A ports, along with Ethernet, and can deliver enough power to charge your laptop while docked to a display.

    $240 at Dell $178 at Amazon
    Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)
    Premium Pick
    9 / 10

    We absolutely love the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station because it provides most of the essential ports you'll need. You'll get microSD and SD card readers, USB-A, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual HDMI and DisplayPort for driverless connections to multiple displays.

    $250 at Amazon $250 at Anker
    Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best Value

    Not everyone has a ton of money for a docking station, so this USB-C hub will do the trick. It's compact, portable, and provides extra ports like SD and microSD card readers, HDMI, and USB-A ports.

    $35 at Amazon
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Best Thunderbolt 4 dock

    Since the XPS 15 (2023) has Thunderbolt 4 ports, you'll want to consider the CalDigit TS4 dock. During our tests, we found it had exceptional performance and features like DisplayPort 1.4, downstream Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, card readers, and so much more.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at B&H
    Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station
    For USB-A lovers

    For those that don't need a Thunderbolt dock, the Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station is a great option. It's more affordable and has a ton of USB-A ports, and display outputs without going over $200.

    $155 at Amazon
    For connecting your XPS 15 (2023) to multiple 4K monitors, you'll want to buy the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock. it's another product we've put through our tests, and loved that it supports four 4K displays, and has 16 ports total, and a premium build quality.

    $299 at Amazon
    This isn't really a docking station as much as it is a USB-C dongle, but it's one of the rarer dongles we've tested that can provide dual DisplayPort connections for monitors that only support DisplayPort. The dongle also has pass-through charging and is well-built.

    $60 at MonoPrice
    $276 $390 Save $114

    While it carries a high price, the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is a really powerful docking station that we loved when we added it to our setup. It'll fit nicely with the XPS 15 since it supports HDMI 2,1, and has 11 ports total, with holes to mount and lock the dock down.

    $276 at Amazon $400 at Lenovo

Recapping the best docking stations for the XPS 15 in 2023

When at your desk, a true Thunderbolt docking station or a USB-C docking station can add a ton of extra USB-A ports, and additional HDMI and DisplayPort slots for connecting to multiple displays. If you want the best dock, consider the Dell WD19S, which is an official docking station for the XPS 15 eating extra USB-A ports, and enough power to charge your laptop. Beyond that, the Anker 575 is a great USB-C dock with SD and microSD card readers. And, the more affordable Anker 341 will get you some basic ports like USB-A without breaking your budget.

Looking beyond those top three picks, the CalDigit TS4 offers Thunderbolt 4 bandwidth and a ton of extra USB-A ports. Meanwhile, the Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station is great for those who have a lot of USB-A accessories. Capping things out is the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 dock, which offers up a great collection of 16 ports, the MonoPrice adapter, which is great for DisplayPort monitors, and the Kensington SD5780T which features HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Dell XPS 15 (2023)

The Dell XPS 15 (2023) model brings some modest improvements over the previous generation. It has options for Intel's newest 13th-generation CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards. All of that is packed into the same sleek and light package with the option for an OLED display. 

