As powerful as the new XPS 15 (2023) is thanks to the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and the Nvidia RTX 40-series laptop GPUs inside, it has one flaw. Compared to the best laptops, the XPS 15 (2023) lacks many ports. Other Dell laptops have additional ports like USB-A or HDMI, but the XPS 15 (2023) only has a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot.

Dell does include a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI 2.0 adapter in the box for connecting to displays and USB-A accessories like keyboards, but it's good to expand beyond that simple dongle. That's why we've rounded up the best docking stations for your Dell XPS 15.