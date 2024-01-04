The Dell XPS (2024) brings significant changes to the XPS lineup as Dell is introducing two new models: the 14 and 16-inch variants. Along with these new models come spec upgrades, such as newer Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce 40 series GPU, making the laptops some of Dell's most powerful laptops yet. However, despite the many changes happening to the lineup, one thing remains the same -- the lack of ports. The XPS (2024) has a microSD slot, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support.
While this array of ports might be ideal for new tech and accessories, you'll need extra adapters or peripherals if you have older tech that requires USB-A, Ethernet, or HDMI ports. To be fair to Dell, the XPS 2024 comes with a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapter, but this simple dongle won't be enough if you're connecting to multiple accessories requiring the same ports. Therefore, we've compiled a list of the best docking stations for your PC, ensuring that you can easily connect as many devices and accessories as possible.
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBSEditor's choice
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick
Tobenone 13-in-1 USB-C Docking StationBest value
Plugable TBT3-UDZBest work-from-home dock
UGREEN Revodok Pro 313 USB-C Docking StationBest compact dock
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBSEditor's choice
The Dell WD19TBS Thunderbolt dock offers consistent speed and connectivity. You can connect two 4K monitors or one 5K monitor to your PC with other accessories plugged in. It's compact and can be mounted on a VESA mount or behind your monitor if you want a clutter-free workspace.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick
The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is excellent for the Dell XPS 2024. It has 18 different ports, providing enough connections for your workflow. It also has 98W power delivery, meaning you can charge your device while connected to your monitors and accessories.
Tobenone 13-in-1 USB-C Docking StationBest value
Work without restrictions with the affordable Tobenone 13-in-1 USB-C docking station. It's portable, lightweight, and has most of the ports you'll need for an efficient workflow, ranging from Ethernet and HDMI ports to USB-C and SD card slots.
Plugable TBT3-UDZBest work-from-home dock
The Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock is the ideal docking station for a WFH setup. It has multiple DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A ports, so you can connect to most of your devices and accessories. This dock also offers power delivery and is backed by Plugable's two-year warranty.
UGREEN Revodok Pro 313 USB-C Docking StationBest compact dock
Looking for an excellent dock with a small footprint? The UGREEN Revodok Pro 313 USB-C docking station is what you want. It has excellent build quality, 13 different ports, and a small build, making it the ideal choice for limited spaces. The dock can support up to three 4K monitors and offers 100W power delivery.
Anker Docking StationBest for Windows and Linux
Finding a docking station that works with Linux and Windows simultaneously can be a chore. The Anker 575 USB-C docking station allows you to connect your accessories regardless of the operating system you're working with. All 13 ports work smoothly with Linux and Windows, allowing you to be as efficient as possible.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockBest multi-display dock
If you intend to use multiple displays with your Dell XPS (2024), this Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 docking station should be your pick. It can support up to four 4K monitors at 60Hz while offering enough ports for your drives, keyboards, mouse, and other accessories.
Kensington SD5760T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationBest for creatives
Improve your creative workflow with the Kensington SD5760T Thunderbolt 4 docking station. This dock has 13 ports, including microSD and SD card slots, HDMI, USB-A, Thunderbolt 4, and Ethernet ports. It also supports daisy chain for SSDs and can handle two 4K monitors at 60Hz.
Which dock should you choose?
Going by the specs alone, the Dell XPS (2024) is undoubtedly a powerful laptop. It's certain to make our list of the best Dell laptops and best business laptops. However, the small number of ports limits it for a complex workflow, especially if you're connecting multiple drives, monitors, network cables, and other accessories. With the right docking station, your productivity and efficiency will surely soar.
The Dell WD19TBS Thunderbolt dock is an excellent option as it's made by the brand, works seamlessly with the laptop, and offers nine different ports. You can opt for the premium CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station for a more complex workflow. It has 18 different ports, meaning you can connect as many drives, keyboards, and other peripherals to your laptop while maintaining a dual monitor setup. And if affordability is your priority, the Tobenone 13-in-1 USB-C dock should serve you well, as it has many of the ports you'll need for better productivity and workflow.
Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS
