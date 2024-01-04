The Dell XPS (2024) brings significant changes to the XPS lineup as Dell is introducing two new models: the 14 and 16-inch variants. Along with these new models come spec upgrades, such as newer Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce 40 series GPU, making the laptops some of Dell's most powerful laptops yet. However, despite the many changes happening to the lineup, one thing remains the same -- the lack of ports. The XPS (2024) has a microSD slot, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support.

While this array of ports might be ideal for new tech and accessories, you'll need extra adapters or peripherals if you have older tech that requires USB-A, Ethernet, or HDMI ports. To be fair to Dell, the XPS 2024 comes with a USB-C to USB-A and HDMI adapter, but this simple dongle won't be enough if you're connecting to multiple accessories requiring the same ports. Therefore, we've compiled a list of the best docking stations for your PC, ensuring that you can easily connect as many devices and accessories as possible.