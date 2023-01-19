The best docking stations for the HP Dragonfly G4 can take one of the laptop's Thunderbolt 4 ports and extend it to cover everything from USB-A and Ethernet to SD card readers and HDMI or DisplayPort. Yes, the HP Dragonfly G4 has more native ports than you might expect from a laptop this light and thin, but a good dock will boost productivity and allow you to create a workstation that's more akin to a desktop setup. We've rounded up a bunch of the best docking stations right here to help you get the right hardware for your Dragonfly G4.

HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 HP's own Thunderbolt Dock G4 is designed for business laptops and includes extra security and management features to help keep you protected. It has plenty of ports, including dual DisplayPort and HDMI for external monitors, and it can deliver up to 120W of power back to your laptop. Its sleek design will match your laptop's branding, and it even has a Kensington lock slot for added security. See at HP See at Amazon

Source: Kensington Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Kensington's SD5780T brings a low-profile aluminum design and 11 total ports including the host TB4 hookup. It can deliver up to 96W of power back to your laptop, it has lock slots and pre-drilled bracket mounting holes, and it can handle dual 4K displays up to 60Hz each via the HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt ports. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock The CalDigit TS4 will bring you the most ports in a dock with 18 total including the host TB4 connection. It should be your go-to choice if you need multiple audio outputs, tons of USB-A and USB-C, SD and microSD card readers, and two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports. It's all wrapped up in a compact aluminum chassis with ribbed design that can stand horizontally or vertically. See at Amazon See at B&H

Source: Razer Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is a typical Razer product, coming at you with tons of performance and style. You get nine downstream ports with support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz each, as well as up to 90W of charging power to the host. The horizontal design has Razer's black finish and, to make it even better, it has customizable underglow lighting. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock If you need precious HDMI ports for your setup, the Anker 777 dock includes two with support for 4K at 60Hz. It also provides multiple USB-A ports, USB-C, downstream Thunderbolt 4, SD card reader, and Ethernet, all in a compact aluminum package. This dock isn't cheap, but it is a great option for those without USB-C monitors. See at Amazon See at Anker

Source: CalDigit CalDigit Element Hub CalDigit's Element Hub is a compact dock that focuses mainly on expanding Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A connectivity. There are four TB4 ports (including one for the host laptop) and four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports for all of your accessories. The aluminum design is durable, and you can still get up to 60W of charging power back to the host. If you don't need all the extra ports that come in other docks, this can save you some money. See at Amazon

Getting the best dock for your HP Dragonfly G4

Many of the best docks for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 predecessor will also work with the new Dragonfly G4, but we've put together a more curated list here to match up better with the Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Dragonfly G4 is shaping up to be one of the best business laptops in 2023, and you'll want only the best dock to widen its port selection.

In our HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods mentioned that it has his "favorite selection of ports on a Thunderbolt 4 dock" and that the two DisplayPorts can help greatly with multi-monitor setups. It delivers more than enough power to the Dragonfly G4, it's branded to match the laptop, and it's relatively compact despite its generous selection of ports. Its onboard security and management features are also ideal for professional users.

CalDigit's TS4 is great for power users who need the most ports possible. It's expensive and often sold out, but it will alleviate the most connectivity headaches. It's built well, it's compact, and it's extremely popular. If you don't need quite as many ports, the Kensington SD5780T is a great runner-up that should cost less. And if you love the port selection of the SD5780T but want something with a bit more style, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma's black chassis and underglow RGB lighting should be considered.

If you're looking for more hardware to connect to a dock, be sure to check out our collection of the best accessories for the Elite Dragonfly G3 which will translate well to the new Dragonfly G4 model.