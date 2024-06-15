Once you've sorted through all the top laptops, particularly the best HP machines, and landed on an EliteBook, next you are probably scrolling through the best docks. Luckily, we're here to help with a list of docking stations that are perfect for HP's EliteBook 1040 G11.

Regardless of your budget or needs, we've gathered some great docks for everyone below.

What to know about EliteBook docks

The good news here is that there are lots of docks to choose from. For most people, Plugable's 16-in-1 is an excellent all-around choice that can handle just about anything. If you have more to spend, CalDigit's TS4 is a truly premium Thunderbolt dock option.

On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, Anker's PowerExpand 5 packs in tons of value at an affordable price point. Or, if you just need something cheap, Anker's 575 is tough to beat when it comes to pricing. Just make sure whatever dock you pick will have the right ports for your use case.