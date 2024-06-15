Once you've sorted through all the top laptops, particularly the best HP machines, and landed on an EliteBook, next you are probably scrolling through the best docks. Luckily, we're here to help with a list of docking stations that are perfect for HP's EliteBook 1040 G11.
Regardless of your budget or needs, we've gathered some great docks for everyone below.
-
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's choice
This Plugable dock has tons of ports, can connect up to four external displays via HDMI, and has ultra-fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet. If you're looking for a dock that can do just about anything, the Plugable 16-in-1 dock can definitely get that job done, if you have the budget.
-
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick$400 $450 Save $50
If you've got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, this CalDigit TS4 dock has a massive series of 18 different ports that includes Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, USB-A, USB-C, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. Plus, you get a premium construction and a durable design, too.
-
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockBest value$150 $180 Save $30
This value-packed dock from Anker manages to provide 85W charging, dual display at 4K/60Hz support, three downstream Thunderbolt ports, and a USB-A port. The best part, though, is that this dock only retails for $180, while you can find it for even less on sale.
-
Dell Dual Charge DockBest for smartphones
This compact dock courtesy of Dell has your familiar USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort ports, but it's also a wireless Qi charging stand for your cell phone, making it a convenient way to keep your phone charged and nearby. Plus, this dock will only cost you $100.
-
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4Best for professionals$193 $204 Save $11
This official dock from HP is a great buy for the professionals out there thanks to a suite of device management tools alongside a ton of ports, including USB-A, USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, and even a lock slot for security. If you're serious about your dock, check this out.
-
j5create USB-C Dual HDMI Mini DockBest for travelling$85 $90 Save $5
For those who want a small dock that's easy to transport in a bag, this j5create dock is worth considering. It's got HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, and it can drive two 2K displays. Plus, you get 1000Mbps networking and a retail price under $100, too.
-
Satechi Dual Dock StandMost compact$130 $150 Save $20
This ultra-compact dock from Satechi is unique in that it has an M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure built in, but it also has a variety of ports on top of being a laptop stand, too. Just prop your laptop up on this dock and you're good to go.
-
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)Best premium USB-C
This dock from Anker is not short on ports, offering up an impressive 13 ports, but it also doesn't rely on Thunderbolt for the USB-C fans out there. You can even drive three 1080p displays simultaneously with this dock, and it will cost you well under $200.
-
Baseus USB-C Docking StationCheapest option$33 $40 Save $7
If you're looking to save the most money possible and get something for under $50, this Baseus USB-C dock can get that job done while also providing a microSD slot, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and 1000Mbps Ethernet. Best of all, this dock costs under $40.
What to know about EliteBook docks
The good news here is that there are lots of docks to choose from. For most people, Plugable's 16-in-1 is an excellent all-around choice that can handle just about anything. If you have more to spend, CalDigit's TS4 is a truly premium Thunderbolt dock option.
On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, Anker's PowerExpand 5 packs in tons of value at an affordable price point. Or, if you just need something cheap, Anker's 575 is tough to beat when it comes to pricing. Just make sure whatever dock you pick will have the right ports for your use case.
HP EliteBook 1040 G11
With Intel Core Ultra chips, up to 32GB of memory, and an impressive 120Hz OLED display option, HP's EliteBook 1040 G11 is an all-around impressive laptop worth consideration. Add in a big battery alongside a 5MP webcam and you'll be hard-pressed to be disappointed by this machine.