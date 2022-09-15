Best docking stations for HP EliteBook 840 G9

You might be familiar with docking stations from old-school laptops. Traditionally, you’d slide your laptop into the station to expand your array of ports. When it comes to business laptops and some of the best laptops you can buy in 2022, though, times have changed. Docks are now much more portable, and compact, and can add a bigger variety of ports to your laptop. In the case of the HP EliteBook 840 G9, the docks will expand you from the 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB-A ports, HDMI port, Smartcard reader, to much more.

This is why we’ve put together a guide for some of the best docking stations available for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. Our guide covers a lot of different docks, and not just official ones from HP. We’ll even get into Thunderbolt docks, and much more compact docks similar to the size of dongles. No matter what you’re looking for, we have the perfect product for you.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with Combo Cable The best dock from HP This HP Thunderbolt dock is designed for businesses and expanding your workspace flexibility thanks to plug and go USB-C connectivity, integrated audio, DisplayPort, an RJ45 ethernet jack, and even VGA output. Buy at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt Docking Station On to go premium dock If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt. Buy at Anker

Dell Dual Charge Dock Charge and dock It's not for everyone, but the Dell Dual Charge Dock is an interesting product that gives you more ports for your laptop, charges it, and also has a wireless charging pad for your phone. It's pretty expensive, but you get a few extra ports and a very unique feature set to boot. Buy at Dell

Anker 341 USB-C Hub Cheap and small dock If you only need a few extra ports without too many bells and whistles, this 7-in-1 hub from Anker is a great choice. It has USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and even supports up to 85W of power delivery. It's pretty small, too, so it's easy to take with you so you can have more ports at the ready. See at Anker

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini Powering dual displays If you need a mini Thunderbolt dock to power dual displays, this Belkin product is what you should buy. It can help you power dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and transfers data at up to 40Gbps with the built-in USB-A ports. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Cheaper Thunderbolt Most Thunderbolt docks tend to cost over $300, but this one from Amazon Basics bucks that trend and comes in under $250. It still has a solid supply of ports, too, including DisplayPort, and Ethernet. USB Type-A, and downstream Thunderbolt. See at Amazon

HP Elitebook Zbook TB3 Thunderbolt Dock 90W A serious business dock This dock is intended for use with ZBook workstations, but it'll work with any device. It can power laptops up to 90 watts, and will add a wide range of ports from USB-A, Display Port, VGA, and even a headphone jack and RJ45 Ethernet jack Buy at Amazon

CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub - Universal Multi-Port Hub, Extra small dock If you want a very compact dock and you mostly rely on Thunderbolt-based peripherals already, the CalDigit Element Hub may be for you. It only has a few ports, but with three Thunderbolt downstream connections and four USB Type-A ports, it's still very capable. Buy at Amazon

And there you have it. We collected 8 of our favorite docking stations for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. Keep in mind that these docks don’t just work with HP devices. It also will work with any laptop, Chromebook, Macbook, or desktop PC that has USB-C or Thunderbolt. For the most part, you don’t even need drivers, either. Just plug it in, and start expanding your ports and plugging in your favorite accessories like USB drives, printers, displays, and more. This is why buying one of these docks can be useful other than expanding your ports, it works across all devices.

Again, if you didn’t already buy the HP EliteBook 840 G9, you can check it out below. We really like how it has VPro processors, a business-first simple design. But don’t worry if that’s not for you. There are tons of other laptops you can buy from HP in 2022.