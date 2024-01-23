If you've got a great laptop, you're going to need some accessories. A good dock is, perhaps, the most important accessory, since it can enable you to connect all your other favorite devices to your laptop. When it comes to the HP Spectre x360, you can look at the best docking stations or the best Thunderbolt docks, but we've gone ahead and found the best docks for the Spectre x360 itself.
Across every pricepoint and usecase, we've got excellent choices of dock for the Spectre.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's choice
Source: Amazon
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick
Source: Baseus
Baseus Laptop Docking StationBest value
Source: Razer
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaBest for gamers
Dell Dual Charge DockBest for smartphones
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's choice
This docking station features a ton of ports, can support up to an impressive four external 4K displays over HDMI and DisplayPort, and has blazing-fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet, too. If you're looking for an all-in-one Thunderbolt dock that can do just about everything, the Plugable 16-in-1 is a great all-around choice.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick$400 $450 Save $50
If you've got the cash to spend, the CalDigit TS4 is tough to beat. This dock features 18 ports, including Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, USB-A, USB-C, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet options, and its premium construction feels durable, too. For those looking for a no-compromises dock, the TS4 is an excellent pick for any laptop.
Baseus Laptop Docking StationBest value
This docking station from Baseus is extremely affordable but still doesn't skimp on IO. You get nine ports, including a microSD slot, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and 1000Mbps Ethernet. Its HDMI ports can support up to 4K at 120Hz, too. If you need a full-featured dock that doesn't break the bank, this is it.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaBest for gamers
This Thunderbolt dock not only features a suite of useful ports perfect for a laptop expansion, but thanks to Chroma RGB underglow lighting, you also get Razer's classic gamer aesthetic on top of a sleek, premium design. If you're a gamer looking for a dock to match, this is the perfect choice.
Dell Dual Charge DockBest for smartphones$82 $100 Save $18
This Dell dock not only has a familiar variety of ports, like USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort, but it also functions as a stand and wireless Qi charger for a smartphone, making it convenient and easy to keep your phone charged up and nearby whenever you're at your laptop.
Satechi Dual Dock StandMost compact
This unique dock from Satechi doesn't just include an M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure and brings with it a selection of useful ports, but it's actually a laptop stand, too. Simply prop up your laptop on top of this dock, and you'll have a compact way to connect everything you'd like.
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4Best official HP dock$260 $329 Save $69
This official HP dock is a perfect choice for professionals, offering up lots of power, device management tools, and a suite of ports that includes USB-A, USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, Ethernet, and even a Kensington lock slot for additional security. If you need a no-nonsense dock, HP's G4 is your dock.
j5create USB-C Dual HDMI Mini DockMost portable
If you're in need of a small, portable dock perfect for tossing in a backpack, this j5create dock is a great option. This tiny dock features HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, and it can support two 2K displays and 1000Mbps networking. Plus, you can pick one up for under $100, making it an affordable choice.
Which dock is right for you?
With an HP Spectre x360, a lot of different docks will work just fine. Which is right for you comes down to what you're planning to connect to your Spectre, so different docks may suit different people best. However, there are some standout candidates.
All around, the Plugable 16-in-1 dock is an amazing choice regardless of who you are. This docking station sports a massive 16 different ports, while it can also support up to four 4K monitors at 60Hz, making it the ultimate choice for those looking for a multi-monitor setup. If you can afford it, it'll be tough to be disappointed by what's on offer with this premium, versatile dock.
HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)
This new 2-in-1 from HP sports, Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB of memory, and a gorgeous 2.8K OLED display. If you're looking for a premium, versatile machine, the all-new HP Spectre x360 is more than worth considering for those who want a tablet-laptop hybrid.