Lenovo has brought some impressive upgrades with the new ThinkPad T14 Gen 5. Between the integrated NPU, the new Communications Bar, and new TrackPoint Quick Menu, there is a lot to like about this new notebook. But you’ll still need a proper docking station if you want the same rich I/O options as a desktop. These are some of the best docking stations for easily pairing your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with all your essential peripherals.

What are the best Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 docking stations in 2024?

Best Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 docking stations: The bottom line

Considering that the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 comes equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Nano SIM slot, and a Smart card reader, you might think it doesn’t need a docking station. And depending on how you plan to use yours, it may not. But for those who like to hook into a suite of peripherals at home but still be able to grab their laptop and go, a docking station is still extremely useful.

If that’s all you need out of a docking station, we suggest you simply go with the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which has a solid selection of ports and sufficient power delivery for the price. However, the Anker 777 Thunderbolt Docking Station is a compelling alternative for those trying to save some cash. There are even compelling powered USB hub options like the Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub and the Cable Matters 8-in-1 USB4 Hub. But at the end of the day, the best choice for you depends on exactly which peripherals you want to connect to your laptop. So you can’t go wrong by counting up the peripherals you plan to use and then going with whatever fits them all.