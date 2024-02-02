The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 (2024) laptop is one of the best productivity machines you can get. It comes with upgraded Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 120Hz OLED display, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM, making it one of Lenovo's top computers for this year. The laptop also has several ports to help improve your efficiency, such as an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

While this port selection is great for a 2024 laptop, you might need a docking station if you're a productivity junkie who connects multiple devices, such as monitors, flash drives, SSDs, and more, to your laptop. We've selected the ideal docks for the Lenovo Yoga 7i below. Whether you're looking to connect multiple 4K monitors, a daisy chain, or utilize various drives, these docks are the best options to work with.