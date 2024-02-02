The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 (2024) laptop is one of the best productivity machines you can get. It comes with upgraded Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 120Hz OLED display, 1TB SSD, and 16GB RAM, making it one of Lenovo's top computers for this year. The laptop also has several ports to help improve your efficiency, such as an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.
While this port selection is great for a 2024 laptop, you might need a docking station if you're a productivity junkie who connects multiple devices, such as monitors, flash drives, SSDs, and more, to your laptop. We've selected the ideal docks for the Lenovo Yoga 7i below. Whether you're looking to connect multiple 4K monitors, a daisy chain, or utilize various drives, these docks are the best options to work with.
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's choice
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick
Baseus 9-in-1 Docking StationBest value
Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 docking stationMulti-4K dock
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 docking stationTravel dock
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's choice$289 $340 Save $51
The Lenovo ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 universal dock is an excellent choice for the Yoga 7i. It's compact and has multiple ports to help enhance your productivity. The dock can support up to one external 8K display and offers 100W power delivery, allowing you to charge your laptop and other devices without a charger.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick$400 $450 Save $50
The Caldigit TS 4 dock is the ideal option if you're looking to plug multiple pieces of hardware into your Yoga 7i and enjoy the excellent Thunderbolt 4 speeds. It sports 18 different ports and can handle up to one 8K or two 6K displays at 60Hz.
Baseus 9-in-1 Docking StationBest value
The Baseus laptop docking station is affordable and offers up to nine different ports. While it doesn't offer the speeds you get on premium options like the Caldigit TS4 dock, you can still improve your efficiency and extend your connections easily. It supports up to one 4K display at 120Hz and offers up to 100Mbps Ethernet speed.
Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 docking stationMulti-4K dock
Get the Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 docking station if you utilize multiple 4K displays. This 16-port dock can support up to four 4K monitors at 60Hz while providing up to 40Gbps transfer speeds. It also delivers up to 100W of power, plus its two-tone color scheme is sure to elevate the aesthetics of your workspace.
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 docking stationTravel dock
Working on the go and need to extend your connections? Then, get the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 docking station. Compact and durable, this mini dock can travel with you without taking up much space in your backpack or getting damaged by keys and other essentials. It offers five ports, supports dual 4K displays at 60Hz, and provides 85W power delivery.
Ugreen Revodok Max 13-in-1WFH dock
Organize your workspace and improve productivity with the UGREEN Revodok Max 213 Thunderbolt 4 docking station. It's a 13-in-one dock with enough ports to connect your devices and peripherals. This dock also comes with a 180W charger and can deliver up to 90W high-speed charging, ensuring that your laptop remains powered up without needing the power brick.
Tobenone Thunderbolt 4 docking stationFor the power user
If you need an excellent dock with consistent speeds and as many ports as possible, the Tobenone Thunderbolt 4 dock is the right pick. This 14-in-1 fast transfer speeds via USB and SD cards, fast Ethernet speeds, and video support for three 4K monitors or one 8K monitor. It also delivers 90W of power and is compatible with most storage drives.
Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 dockImproved efficiency
Extend your laptop connection with the Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 dock. Its slim design ensures it only takes a little space on your desk, while its array of 13 different ports helps improve your efficiency. Whether you're a programmer, graphic designer, or professional, this Plugable dock is perfect for extending your connections.
Which docking station should you choose?
As you can see from the list above, many top docks are ideal for the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024). The Lenovo ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 universal dock is an excellent choice as it offers multiple USB-A and Thunderbolt connections, supports up to an 8K display, and is made by Lenovo. It also supplies up to 100W power delivery, providing your laptop with fast charging capabilities.
You can opt for the Caldigit TS 4 dock if you want even more ports. With its 18 different ports, consistent Ethernet speed, and multi-display support, your efficiency and productivity will improve. And if all you want is a simple and affordable dock, the Baseus laptop docking station is a good option. The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) is one of the best laptops for business and productivity, so it's only ideal to choose the perfect docking station to enhance your productivity and efficiency.
