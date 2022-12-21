Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Lenovo's Yoga 7i (2022) is one well-connected Windows 2-in-1. The mix of ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD slot, and an HDMI port, as well as USB-A and a headphone jack. Yet if you're planning to use the Yoga 7i at your desk, a dock or dongle will give you additional ports and even let you daisy-chain displays. Some docks will even charge your device, too, freeing you of your Lenovo charger. We've collected nine of the best we can think of for you below. And yes, these will work with other Lenovo laptops, too.

  • Perspective view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    Even though this dock has ThinkPad branding, it is the best dock you can buy for any Lenovo laptop. It gives you fiyr USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port, It can even charge your Yoga 7i with 100W of power.

    See at Lenovo
  • lenovo mini dock connected a PC
    Lenovo Mini Dock

    This is a more portable USB-C dock for your Yoga 7i. It's compact so you can throw it into any bag, and it will give you a headphone jack, USB-A, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A 3.0, and an additional USB-C port. Best of all, the cable folds away.

    See at Amazon See at Lenovo
  • If you want a more portable hub to add ports to your laptop, this one from Lenovo may do the trick. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports passthrough charging via USB-C. It's very compact, too.
    Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
    Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub

    As the name suggests, this isn't as much of a dock as a dongle, but you'll get more ports nonetheless. It has USB Type-A, HDMI, a card reader, and pass-through charging support.

    See at Amazon See at Lenovo
  • Anker Docking Station
    Anker Docking Station

    This Anker docking station is great to use at your desk with a Yoga 7i. It gives you a whopping 13 additional ports, with the mix including SD card, Ethernet, USB-A, and more.

    See at Anker See at Amazon
  • With all the ports you could ever want, this Baseus USB-C hub is one of the best option to have at your desk. It has 17 ports, including three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (one for power delivery), and Ethernet.
    Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station
    Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

    If you want the most possible ports with your Yoga 7i, then this dock is for you. It has 17 different ports, including three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, and even Ethernet — all for around $130.

    See at Amazon
  • It's not for everyone, but the Dell Dual Charge Dock is an interesting product that gives you more ports for your laptop, charges it, and also has a wireless charging pad for your phone. It's pretty expensive, but you get a few extra ports and a very unique feature set to boot.
    Dell Dual Charge Dock
    Dell Dual Charge Dock

    This is one of the more interesting docks for the Yoga 7i. It will not only add USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort to your laptop, but it has a wireless charger on the front for your phone.

    See at Amazon
  • caldigit-ts4-dock-169-render-01
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    The CalDigit TS4 is another dock that offers a ton of ports for your Yoga 7i. This one offers 18 different ports, with the usual mix of HDMI, USB-C, Display Port, and Ethernet. It's also made of metal, so it feels premium and is durable.

    See at Amazon
  • Anker is a well-known and reliable brand when it comes to charging accessories and USB hubs. This one is a great option if you have a lot of Thunderbolt peripherals, since it gives you three downstream ports, plus USB Type-A for a low price.
    Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock
    Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock

    Even though Anker is known for chargers, this is quite a popular dock from the brand. It's a mini dock made of metal, that'll add ports to your Yoga 7i in style.

    See at Amazon See at Anker
  • If you're using your Chromebook at a monitor, then this laptop dock is for you. Not only does it have a collection of ports on the side, but it also doubles as a stand that can elevate your laptop to a comfy typing position.
    IOGear Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand
    IOGear Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand

    If you use your Yoga 7i with a monitor, this dock will let you stand up your 2-in-1 to a more comfortable angle while adding extra ports like USB-A and HDMI.

    See at Amazon

As you can tell, there are a lot of great docking stations you can buy for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. You can't go wrong with the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock, as it is directly from Lenovo. But if you want more ports, you can check out the Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C docking station or the CalDigit docking station. There's a dock for everyone and every need.

And if you don't already own a Yoga 7i, you can buy one with the link below. It sits with the best laptops of 2022, especially considering that it starts at under $1,000.

  • a1tn734am5uxwk37rekh5jo9pmozkd933562
    Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14-inch)

    The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis.

    See at Lenovo
  • The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics
    Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)

    The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing.

    See at Lenovo
  • lenovo-yoga-7i-gen7-16inch-01
    Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch Intel Arc)

    This 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i features Intel Arc, the company's first dedicated graphics card. It offers a great boost for users who want to do some light gaming and photo editing.

    See at Lenovo