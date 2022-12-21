Connect your favorite accessories to your Lenovo Yoga 7i with these nine docking stations and dongles.

Lenovo's Yoga 7i (2022) is one well-connected Windows 2-in-1. The mix of ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD slot, and an HDMI port, as well as USB-A and a headphone jack. Yet if you're planning to use the Yoga 7i at your desk, a dock or dongle will give you additional ports and even let you daisy-chain displays. Some docks will even charge your device, too, freeing you of your Lenovo charger. We've collected nine of the best we can think of for you below. And yes, these will work with other Lenovo laptops, too.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock Even though this dock has ThinkPad branding, it is the best dock you can buy for any Lenovo laptop. It gives you fiyr USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port, It can even charge your Yoga 7i with 100W of power. See at Lenovo

Lenovo Mini Dock This is a more portable USB-C dock for your Yoga 7i. It's compact so you can throw it into any bag, and it will give you a headphone jack, USB-A, VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A 3.0, and an additional USB-C port. Best of all, the cable folds away. See at Amazon See at Lenovo

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub As the name suggests, this isn't as much of a dock as a dongle, but you'll get more ports nonetheless. It has USB Type-A, HDMI, a card reader, and pass-through charging support. See at Amazon See at Lenovo

Anker Docking Station This Anker docking station is great to use at your desk with a Yoga 7i. It gives you a whopping 13 additional ports, with the mix including SD card, Ethernet, USB-A, and more. See at Anker See at Amazon

Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station If you want the most possible ports with your Yoga 7i, then this dock is for you. It has 17 different ports, including three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, and even Ethernet — all for around $130. See at Amazon

Dell Dual Charge Dock Dell Dual Charge Dock This is one of the more interesting docks for the Yoga 7i. It will not only add USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort to your laptop, but it has a wireless charger on the front for your phone. See at Amazon

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock The CalDigit TS4 is another dock that offers a ton of ports for your Yoga 7i. This one offers 18 different ports, with the usual mix of HDMI, USB-C, Display Port, and Ethernet. It's also made of metal, so it feels premium and is durable. See at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Even though Anker is known for chargers, this is quite a popular dock from the brand. It's a mini dock made of metal, that'll add ports to your Yoga 7i in style. See at Amazon See at Anker

IOGear Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand IOGear Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand If you use your Yoga 7i with a monitor, this dock will let you stand up your 2-in-1 to a more comfortable angle while adding extra ports like USB-A and HDMI. See at Amazon

As you can tell, there are a lot of great docking stations you can buy for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. You can't go wrong with the ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock, as it is directly from Lenovo. But if you want more ports, you can check out the Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C docking station or the CalDigit docking station. There's a dock for everyone and every need.

And if you don't already own a Yoga 7i, you can buy one with the link below. It sits with the best laptops of 2022, especially considering that it starts at under $1,000.