The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) has captivated users with its sleek design and impressive performance. It serves as a versatile and powerful machine for students, professionals, and anyone seeking reliable computing. However, to maximize its capabilities, finding the perfect docking station would be necessary, especially if you have plans to watch movies at 4K.
In today's world, where laptops are central to work and entertainment, the need for additional peripherals has surged. That being said, if you are also looking to upgrade your Lenovo Yoga 9i with the right docking station, take a look at our collection and decide on the one that suits your requirements.
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo 500 USB-C Universal DockEditor's choice
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad Hybrid DockPremium pick
-
Source: Baseus
Baseus Docking Station (10 in 1)Best value
-
Source: Anker
Anker 553 USB-C Hub18-month warranty
-
Source: Pluagable
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking StationPlug and play
-
Lenovo 500 USB-C Universal DockEditor's choice$151 $177 Save $26
If you are looking for a blind-buy product, choose this official docking station by Lenovo which supports up to 100W charging. It comes with 7 ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0 (4K @ 60Hz), and DP 1.4. With just one C-type cable, you can connect all your peripherals with this docking station. The overall design also matters, and for this one, it's all about minimalistic but with a glossy finish. You can use it for a dual-display setup as well.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad Hybrid DockPremium pick$252 $297 Save $45
If you are looking for something more advanced, the Lenovo ThinkPad Hybrid dock is an option we would recommend since it comes with a total of 12 ports. There are options for USB 3.1 gen 2, USB 2.0, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, Dual DIsplay, HDMI, and audio port as well. It's priced higher, but it is also just the one docking station that brings in everything you would require. It supports charging for laptop and mobile as well.
-
Baseus Docking Station (10 in 1)Best value$48 $80 Save $32
The Baseus docking station is a budget-friendly option and stands out for offering 4K@120Hz. There is a dual-display setup as well but it reduces the overall refresh rate to 60Hz. Still not a bad option. There are a total of 10 ports including 2xHDMI ports, 1xUSB-C data port, 3xUSB-A ports, 1xPD 100W USB-C port, 1xEthernet port, and 1xSD/TF card slot. There’s a one-click screen lock system to keep your personal information safe without any extra hassle.
-
Anker 553 USB-C Hub18-month warranty
Normally, there’s a 12-month warranty for docking stations or no warranty at all but this one stands out for the low price followed by an 18-month warranty. With 8 ports, you have reasonable connectivity options followed by 85W charging high-speed charging as well. There’s a microSD card reader as well so you can easily manage storage. Plus, the overall design is compact and the docking station is lightweight making it a reasonable choice for Lenovo Yoga 9i users.
-
Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Docking StationPlug and play$100 $130 Save $30
The Plugable docking station offers connectivity via USB 3.0 and USB-C which means you can use it for your other laptops as well. It has 4xUSB 2.0 ports, 2xUSB 3.0 ports, headphone jack, and dual HDMI display ports as well. You can also connect an ethernet wire for a smoother internet connection. Keep in mind that the display maxes at 1920x1200 @ 60Hz for dual monitors, and 2560x1440 @ 50Hz display for a single monitor.
-
Satechi USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter V2Compact design
This docking station by Satechi is perfect because it has a compact design and can even fit in your pocket. Secondly, it is made of top quality aluminum which gives it added strength. As for the ports, there is a 4K @ 60Hz display port, USB-C Power Delivery upto 60W, and 3xUSB 3.0 ports. There’s also an SD/MicroSD card reader to cut down storage issues. There are three color options to choose from: Silver, Gray, and Gold.
-
Belkin USB-C Docking StationDurable choice$142 $230 Save $88
If quality has been a concern for you in the past, choose this one. While it's larger in size, it doesn't compromise on its overall sturdiness. With 6 ports and an audio jack slot, it ensures comprehensive connectivity, even accommodating two 1080p displays. When it comes to power delivery, it reaches up to 85W, which is more than enough for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024). Plus, a USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the package.
-
TOBENONE USB C Docking Station150W power supply included
The TOBENONE USB C Docking Station resolves the common inconvenience of charging laptops and phones simultaneously. With an included 150W power supply, it offers rapid 87W power delivery for your Lenovo Yoga 9i while providing 15W charging for your phone. There are 2xHDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and 7 USB ports of numerous types. It is priced a bit higher, but it is worth it.
Which docking station is best for your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024)?
When it comes to choosing the best docking station for your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024), our top pick is the Lenovo 500 USB-C Universal Dock, which not only supports up to 100W charging but also offers a range of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0 (4K @ 60Hz), and DP 1.4. This docking station is a reliable choice for enhancing your Yoga 9i's connectivity.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, the Baseus Docking Station Dual Monitor is an excellent choice. It provides 10 different ports, including 4K@120Hz support, 2xHDMI ports, USB-C data port, USB-A ports, Ethernet port, and more. This option is not only affordable but also offers impressive features for the price.
Lenovo 500 USB-C Universal Dock
The official docking station by Lenovo that connects 7 accessories and supports 100W charging.