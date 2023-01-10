The best docking stations for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022) take advantage of Thunderbolt 4's connectivity potential to deliver a powerful centerpiece for all of your accessories. These docking stations can handle everything from external monitors to removable storage to Ethernet, as well as offering a bunch of extra USB ports for mouse, keyboard, and more. They can even keep your seventh-gen Yoga 9i charged up for when you need to hit the road; just unplug and go. There are many docks on the market, but only some will maximize the Yoga 9i's potential. Here are the best docking stations for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2022).

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock The CalDigit TS4 is the dock that all other docks wish they could be. It's expensive, but it offers the broadest selection of ports in a compact aluminum chassis. There are 18 total ports including the host hookup, it can charge your laptop with up to 98W of power, and it supports dual 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate. In short, it covers everything you might want to hook up to your laptop. See at Amazon See at B&H

Source: Kensington Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station The Kensington SD5780T is a more affordable dock with 11 total ports and up to 96W of power to charge your Yoga 9i. It handles dual 4K displays at 60Hz, it has plenty of USB-A as well as Ethernet and an SD card reader, and it can even be mounted out of the way to save space on your desk. This is the next best dock if you can't find the CalDigit TS4 (or just don't want to pay as much). See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Source: Dell Dell Dual Charge Dock This unique dock extends its USB-C hub portion with an angled Qi wireless charger for your phone. Having this next to your laptop helps you keep tabs on phone notifications while expanding the Yoga 9i's ports with four USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and Ethernet. It can support dual 4K displays at 60Hz and it will deliver up to 90W of power to your laptop. See at Amazon See at Dell

Source: Razer Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma offers a port layout and size that's quite similar to the SD5780T, but it's enveloped in a chassis with classic Razer styling. The black aluminum body has customizable RGB lighting to add a bunch more style to your desk, and it still delivers ten total ports, 90W charging power, and dual 4K@60Hz display support. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Source: CalDigit CalDigit Element Hub If your desk is already full, a smaller dock might be the way to go. CalDigit's Element Hub offers four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports and four Thunderbolt 4 ports (one for the host) in a compact aluminum chassis. It can deliver up to 60W of power and will handle dual 4K displays each at 60Hz. This dock is still pricey, but it's the right choice for those who want nothing but USB-A and Thunderbolt 4. See at Amazon

Source: Anker Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Anker's PowerExpand 5-in-1 dock is another compact Thunderbolt 4 option for those who don't want to take up as much space on their desk. It can deliver up to 85W of power to the host, it handles dual 4K monitors at 60Hz, and it offers three downstream TB4 ports as well as one USB-A 3.2. It's all wrapped up in a sleek aluminum chassis. See at Amazon See at Anker

What Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods called "the prettiest Lenovo laptop in history" in his Yoga 9i (2022) review goes against the trend of thin and sleek laptops ditching as many ports as possible. The aluminum convertible chassis holds onto USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), 3.5mm audio jack, and, most importantly, two Thunderbolt 4. This helps make it one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

These ports are compatible with the absolute best Thunderbolt docks out there today. While these cost more than USB-A and USB-C docks, they offer significantly better performance and, in many cases, charging to keep your laptop topped up while you're at your desk. If you're looking to add the most ports possible to aid your workflow, the CalDigit TS4 is your best bet. It has the most ports, the best charging capabilities, generous external display support, and a sturdy aluminum design that can sit vertically or horizontally. It is, however, quite expensive. That's if you can find one for sale; its popularity often sees it sold out at major online retailers.

Kensington's SD5780T offers a lot of the same ports and up to 96W of charging power. It's generally easier to find in stock, and you won't pay nearly as much as you would for the CalDigit TS4. In the same vein, Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma doesn't have quite as many ports as the TS4, but it's more affordable and offers that sweet, sweet underglow RGB lighting for extra style points.

If you're looking for something more compact, the Dell Dual Charge Dock (HD22Q) combines a Qi wireless charger with a USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) dock. It's not Thunderbolt, but it still has plenty of ports, up to 90W of charging power, and 4K external display support. The angled charging pad lets you see any notifications on your phone and keeps the battery topped up in the process.