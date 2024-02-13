The Yoga Pro 9i (2024) has a generous selection of native ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and SD card reader. However, many professionals require a more varied selection of ports, whether for connecting storage, accessories, or external displays. These top docking stations I've collected here will all pair well with the Yoga Pro 9i, and there's enough variety that all types of users should find something that works.

Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9i (2024) is a fresh addition to the Yoga stable that promises elevated performance to suit content creators and power users. It's one of the few Yoga laptops that doesn't come with a convertible form factor, instead focusing on a sleek clamshell design with robust performance hardware inside. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra H-series CPUs , Nvidia RTX discrete laptop GPUs, and high-res, high-refresh displays, it promises to be a tempting option for anyone who wants to combine style with power.

Anker's 575 is a killer USB-C hub with an impressive selection of ports including USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), two HDMI 2.0 (with 4K@60Hz support), DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and SD and microSD card readers. Another USB-C support adds 100W passthrough charging. If you like to travel light, this hub might make more sense than a full docking station.

Dell's Dual Charge docking station takes a compact body and adds an upright, fabric-covered stand with Qi wireless charging for your phone. It's a capable dock with USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), Ethernet, DP 1.4, and HDMI 2.1, with support for dual external 4K displays. It's not Thunderbolt, but it can still deliver up to 90W of charging power back to the host. PXE support and MAC address passthrough are included.

Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma brings three downstream TB4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and UHS-II SD card reader, with up to 90W of charging power back to the host. The big attraction? A sleek aluminum chassis with customizable RGB underglow lighting. If you like a bit of extra style, this is the way to go.

HP's Thunderbolt 4 Dock G4 we reviewed has the right features to complement a professional's workflow. It's available with either 120W or 280W of charging power to the host, it offers nine ports (with DP 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0), and it supports PXE Boot, Wake-on-LAN, and MAC address passthrough. The only thing I don't like about it is the fixed host cable.

I've had the CalDigit Element hanging around my office for a few years, and it never disappoints. Its three downstream Thunderbolt 4 and four USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) ports make it more of a hub than a full dock, but it can be used to extend another Thunderbolt 4 dock with extra connectivity. If you're a user who just needs those types of ports, it can save you a good chunk of money compared to the TS4.

CalDigit's TS4 is the pinnacle of Thunderbolt 4 docking, and it will make a great pairing for power users with a Yoga Pro 9i. It offers 18 total ports for expansive connectivity, it can charge the host laptop at up to 98W, and it's built into a durable aluminum chassis with ribbed design to better dissipate heat. It's very expensive, but docking stations really don't get any better.

Plugable's TBT4-UD5 is a relatively affordable Thunderbolt 4 dock with 12 downstream ports, including dual HDMI 2.1, SD and microSD card readers, and Gigabit Ethernet. It's not built as well as some other options, but it should prove to be a valuable tool for those who primarily use HDMI monitors. A $200 price tag is super competitive to raise its appeal.

Kensington's SD5780T is an outstanding Thunderbolt 4 dock with a strong warranty, durable aluminum design with mounting options, and 10 downstream ports. It can offer up to 96W of power delivery back to the host, and it can support multiple 4K monitors. With recent (and significant) price drops, it's a better option than ever for the Yoga Pro 9i (2024).

Choosing the perfect dock for your Yoga Pro 9i (2024)

Kensington SD5780T

The Yoga Pro 9i for 2024, which Lenovo considers the ninth-generation model (to keep it in line with other Yoga PCs), is a powerful and feature-laden laptop that should appeal to creators, designers, artists, and beyond. And while it has a respectable selection of native connections, the Thunderbolt 4 port opens the laptop up for use with a high-end Thunderbolt dock.

If I'm suggesting one dock to pair with the Yoga Pro 9i, the Kensington SD5780T is a strong choice that should suit a lot of people. In my Kensingston SD5780T review, I called it "well worth the investment for those looking to create a more permanent workstation." At the time of writing the review, that investment was around $300. Pricing has since dropped considerably, and you can regularly find the dock for about $220 when on sale. With support for dual 4K monitors each at 60Hz, up to 96W of charging power back to the host, and a durable aluminum shell with pre-drilled holes for mounting, it should prove to be a great dock for the Yoga Pro 9i.

Plugable TBT4-UD5

Those who'd like to spend less can always check out the Plugable TBT4-UD5 we also reviewed. Senior Editor João Carrasqueira noted he'd "have no trouble recommending the Plugable TBT4-UD5 if you want a docking station that doesn't break the bank." It offers up to 96W of charging back to the host, 12 downstream ports, and support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz.

And if you'd like to go all-out on the best Thunderbolt 4 dock on the market, CalDigit's TS4 is standing by. In my review I noted that "Thunderbolt 4 docks don't get much better than this," all thanks to 17 downstream ports, a durable aluminum design that can be used horizontally or vertically, 98W of charging power back to the host, and dual 4K display support. It's expensive, but it's the right choice for anyone who doesn't want to make connectivity sacrifices.