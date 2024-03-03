Announced at the end of 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 lineup was released in the final week of February in the U.S. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is one of the variants of Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 series, and it delivers many great new features for productivity and entertainment. If you want to get the most out of your new laptop, you'll need the right accessories for it. Docking stations are necessary if you plan on doing a lot of work with external devices, giving you access to a broader selection and number of ports than the limited array on your laptop. To expand the capabilities of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, consider our picks for the best docking stations.

Get the angle of your Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro just right with the help of the Reloop Stand Hub. This offers six positions with a wide range of angles. It is a unique stand as the legs are a USB hub with four USB-A ports and a USB power delivery port. It includes both USB-A and USB-C cables as well.

For a slim and efficient dock that will boost your visuals, the Dell D6000 universal dock is a smart pick. It allows you to enjoy Ultra HD 5K on a single screen or it supports three 4K displays. There are four USB 3.0 ports as well, making it worth your while.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro gives you one USB-A port. If you need more, use this Plugable docking station, which provides six USB 3.0 ports. You'll also get USB-A and USB-C cables for simple connections. It is also equipped with dual HDMI and DisplayPort ports to hook up external monitors.

Give your Galaxy Book 4 Pro an SD card reader along with other ports with the Anker 655 USB-C hub. This charges your laptop up to 85W, which is perfect for both the 14-inch and 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Pro. You'll get HDMI, Ethernet, and more USB ports with this. Plus, it's compact and portable.

An official adapter from Samsung, this multiport adapter worked great for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and works just as well for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro. It adds USB-A, USB-C, and Ethernet ports to your laptop. You'll also enjoy fast data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps.

You can't go wrong with this Thunderbotl 4 Dock from CalDigit. While it's pricey, it gives you 18 ports, providing you with fast Ethernet, DisplayPorts, Thunderbolt downstream ports, and more. You can hook up a single 8K display or dual 6K displays. It's built to last and will transform your desk into a workstation.

The MOKiN USB-C hub gives you the ability to turn one of your Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro ports into six new ones. You'll get two HDMI ports, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and a 100W power delivery. This won't set you back a ton, providing great bang for the buck.

The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock makes perfect sense for your Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro because it's a Windows Thunderbolt 4 laptop and you can expand your capabilities by adding up to four monitors, thanks to the two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports. You'll get a 2.5Gb Ethernet port and 100W of power delivery, so you plug in the dock and connect it to your Galaxy Book 4 Pro to minimize the cable clutter on your desk.

Recapping the best docking stations for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is one of the newest Samsung laptops available. The Book 4 Pro has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD card port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. If you want to expand its functionality, you should consider a docking station. Our pick would be the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock because you will be able to use practically any external device with its help. It is made specifically to work best with Windows Thunderbolt 4 laptops, which the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is.

If you want even more ports, you can opt for the CalDigit TS4 docking station, which is arguably the best docking station out there. It is pricey but dependable and worth it if you're going to put it to good use. If you don't want to spend a lot but want a lot of versatility, the MOKiN USB-C to Dual HDMI hub gives you six ports for less than $50. There are plenty of options for docking stations that will work well with the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro, so pick the one that works best for you.