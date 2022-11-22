Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Microsoft recently released the Surface Laptop 5 and it came with very little changes to the port setup. Aside from adding Thunderbolt support to the existing USB Type-C port, you still get USB Type-A, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. While this is admittedly better than most premium Surface devices, many people probably still want a docking station to add a few more ports.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of options if you want a dock or USB hub to expand the ports on your laptop. There are a lot of Thunderbolt-based docking stations that are now supported by the Surface Laptop 5, or you can use Microsoft's official Surface Dock 2, or even a cheaper USB-based dock. Let's take a look at some of the best options you can buy right now.

  • If you want something that charges your Surface Laptop Studio and also powers your desk setup, the Surface Dock 2 does just that. Not only does it provide more than enough power to charge your Surface Laptop Studio, it can also drive two 4K displays at 60Hz, it has extra USB ports, and adds Ethernet.
  • Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.
  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
  • If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
  • If you want to take more ports with you on the road, the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub gives you a couple of USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet connections wherever you need them.
  • This dock is more compact than the previous, gigantic stations. It includes HDMI, SD card, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and more.
  • This DockCase hub is interesting because in addition to giving you a few ports, including three USB Type-A ports and HDMI, it has a screen that lets you monitor the connected peripherals and the hub itself. It's fairly cheap, too, and even supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
  • THe Plugable Quad HDMI adapter seen from both sides as well as from the top and bottom, showing the four HDMI ports and the built-in USB cable
    If all you need is to connect some external monitors to your Surface Laptop 5, this new adapter from Plugable might just do it for you. It gives you four HDMI ports, each supporting a 1080p display at 60Hz, so you can greatly expand your workstation. It's relatively affordable, too.

  • If you really just need a few extra ports and don't want to spend a lot, this small USB-C hub from Hiearcool has all the basics - two USB Type-A ports, a microSD and full-size SD card reader, and HDMI, plus it supports passthrough charging. It even comes in a few fun colors to choose from.
And those are some of the best docking stations and hubs you can buy to add some ports to your Surface Laptop 5. There's something for all kinds of different needs and varying price points, so you're bound to find something interesting. The Anker 777 is one of the most interesting options since it features two traditional display outputs in the form of HDMI ports. Many Thunderbolt docks assume you have USB-C or Thunderbolt-based monitors, which isn't the case for everyone, and the Anker 777 can help with that.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Surface Laptop 5 using the links below. While it's not a perfect device, it's one of the best laptops you can buy right now, featuring a sleek and modern design, in addition to the latest Intel processors and, of course, Thunderbolt 4 support. The 15-inch model is also fairly light for its size.

