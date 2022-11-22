The Surface Laptop 5 has a decent supply of ports, but there's a good chance you need a bit more, and these docking stations let you get just that.

Microsoft recently released the Surface Laptop 5 and it came with very little changes to the port setup. Aside from adding Thunderbolt support to the existing USB Type-C port, you still get USB Type-A, a headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. While this is admittedly better than most premium Surface devices, many people probably still want a docking station to add a few more ports.

Thankfully, there's no shortage of options if you want a dock or USB hub to expand the ports on your laptop. There are a lot of Thunderbolt-based docking stations that are now supported by the Surface Laptop 5, or you can use Microsoft's official Surface Dock 2, or even a cheaper USB-based dock. Let's take a look at some of the best options you can buy right now.

Surface Dock 2 Microsoft Surface Dock 2 The Surface Dock 2 is Microsoft's official docking station for Surface devices, leveraging the magnetic Surface Connect port. It supports up to two 4K displays at 60Hz, plus it has USB Type-C, Type-A, and Ethernet ports. See at Best Buy

Caldigit TS4 CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock There aren't many docks with the sheer number of ports that the CalDigit TS4 has. You get a total of 18 ports, including five USB Type-A ports, downstream Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, DisplayPort and even 2.5Gb Ethernet for very fast internet. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Razer and RGB lights go hand in hand, and even the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma isn't an exception. It adds a few ports to your setup, including three downstream Thunderbolt ports, two USB Type-A ports, and Ethernet, and there's a ring of RGB light all around its base. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker makes some great mobile and PC accessories, so if you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes with a bunch of ports, including some older ones like USB Type-A. However, this is the dock to get if you need older ports for monitor setups. See at Amazon See at Anker

Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub If you don't need a big bulky docking station, the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub is a compact solution that gives you ports like HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet. It can't charge your Surface Laptop 5, however. See at Best Buy

Anker USB C Hub Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub If you want a cheaper alternative that still has a solid supply of ports, the Anker 341 hub gives you multiple USB ports, HDMI, and card readers for a much lower price than the official Microsoft travel dock. See at Amazon

DockCase Visual Smart Hub DockCase USB-C Smart Visual Hub 7-in-1 Looking for something a bit different? This DockCase USB-C hub has a solid supply of ports, including three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and card readers. It even has a screen that lets you monitor the connections you're using. Plus, it supports passthrough charging. See at Amazon

Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter If all you need is to connect some external monitors to your Surface Laptop 5, this new adapter from Plugable might just do it for you. It gives you four HDMI ports, each supporting a 1080p display at 60Hz, so you can greatly expand your workstation. It's relatively affordable, too. See at Amazon

Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Want more ports for as cheap as possible? This Hiearcool USB-C hub gives you a total of seven ports, including HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, and card readers, plus it supports passthrough charging. You can even choose from a few different colors if you want something a bit different. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best docking stations and hubs you can buy to add some ports to your Surface Laptop 5. There's something for all kinds of different needs and varying price points, so you're bound to find something interesting. The Anker 777 is one of the most interesting options since it features two traditional display outputs in the form of HDMI ports. Many Thunderbolt docks assume you have USB-C or Thunderbolt-based monitors, which isn't the case for everyone, and the Anker 777 can help with that.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Surface Laptop 5 using the links below. While it's not a perfect device, it's one of the best laptops you can buy right now, featuring a sleek and modern design, in addition to the latest Intel processors and, of course, Thunderbolt 4 support. The 15-inch model is also fairly light for its size.