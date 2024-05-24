Microsoft launched its Copilot+ PC initiative with the new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 leading the charge. The seventh-generation Surface Laptop (which Microsoft calls the "7th Edition") features a new redesign, sporting slimmed-down bezels and a powerful new Snapdragon X processor. Unfortunately, the lack of an Intel chip means no official Thunderbolt certification. However, the Surface Laptop 7's USB4 connectivity supports high-speed data transfer and external monitors, so your choices aren't limited when choosing from the best docking stations. Read on to see our favorite docks that can turn your Surface Laptop 7 into a full-fledged desktop workstation.
Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 DockEditor's choice
The Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the perfect (and first-party) docking station for your Surface Laptop 7. Although the Snapdragon-powered Laptop 7 doesn't have official Thunderbolt certification due to its non-Intel processor, Microsoft confirms that the Thunderbolt 4 Dock will work just fine for high-speed data transfer, hooking up your accessories, and connecting your laptop to external monitors with its DisplayPort support.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockRunner-up$280 $299 Save $19
The Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock supports external monitors via USB-C to DisplayPort. However, if you need HDMI or DisplayPort connections (for instance, you don't want to buy new cables for your monitors), the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is an excellent alternative. Our runner-up pick boasts an excellent selection of ports, including two HDMI and two DisplayPort hookups.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium pick
It's pricey, but the CalDigit TS4 is our favorite premium Thunderbolt 4 dock. It combines top-tier build quality with exceptional performance and has all the connectivity you'll likely ever need for external displays, input devices, storage, and more.
Microsoft USB-C Travel HubBest value
Admittedly, full-sized docking stations are overkill for most people in terms of both port selection and price. This USB-C Travel Hub from Microsoft is a simpler, cheaper, and smaller alternative if you're on a budget and your needs are basic. Yet despite its small size, it still offers a nice range of ports with one USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA connection.
Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt 4 dockSleek travel dock
The Plugable TBT4-UD5 Thunderbolt dock is an excellent choice if you need a more full-featured docking station than the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub but still want something you can toss into your bag. Its compact design is easy to carry and doesn't take up much desktop real estate, yet it still provides plenty of hookups for everything from USB devices to dual external monitors.
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C HubCheap UCB-C hub
It can't take full advantage of the Surface Laptop 7's USB4 connectivity, but the Anker 341 USB-C hub does a lot for the price. It features seven ports (two USB-C, two USB-A, SD card, microSD, and HDMI), which is sufficient for all but the most demanding users. Its compact size also makes it the perfect travel companion.
Lention USB-C Docking StationSpace-saving design
If your desktop real estate is limited, the Lention USB-C Docking Station is a thoughtfully designed alternative to a traditional dock. This hub nestles underneath your Surface Laptop 7, propping it up to a more ergonomic viewing and typing angle. Its ten rear ports include USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and more, so virtually all your peripherals are good to go. However, it's limited to USB 3.0 speeds.
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationRugged metal housing$192 $240 Save $48
With its rugged aluminum shell, the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a durable and premium-feeling docking station. It has 11 ports, including one HDMI 2.1 and three USB-C connections, and pre-drilled holes allow you to attach it to a mounting bracket (sold separately) to save space on your desk.
Dell Dual Charge DockDock and phone charger$93 $100 Save $7
The Dell Dual Charge Dock is a useful and space-saving addition to your desktop. Along with being a USB-C docking station for your Surface Laptop 7 (complete with HDMI and DisplayPort connections), the Dell Dual Charge Dock serves as a handy wireless charging stand for your smartphone. It's available at a very attractive price, too.
Choosing the best docking station for your Surface Laptop 7
The Surface Laptop 7 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which means it cannot have Thunderbolt 4 certification. However, the new Copilot+ PCs support USB4 as a Thunderbolt alternative, which will allow for similar high-speed data transfer and support for external displays. That means the Surface Laptop 7 will work just fine with Thunderbolt docks, which will open the door to virtually all the best docking stations on the market today.
Our top pick is the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is the perfect first-party companion for your Surface Laptop 7. It plugs right into either of the laptop's two USB-C ports to give you six additional USB connections (three USB-C and three USB-A), an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It's great for hooking up DisplayPort-compatible monitors, desktop peripherals, headphones, and more. If you need dedicated HDMI and DisplayPort connections, consider our runner-up pick, the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is around the same price.
Need something cheap and simple? The Microsoft USB-C hub, our value pick, is a great option at about a third of the price of the Surface Thunderbolt Dock. Its port selection is limited, but it still gives you a USB-C, USB-A, VGA, Ethernet, and HDMI hookup, plus it's small enough to take anywhere. If you're not on a tight budget and want the best docking station for your Surface Laptop 7, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is our favorite high-end option thanks to its generous port array and top-notch build quality.
Still undecided? Check out our guide below for more context about how to choose the best docking station for your laptop.