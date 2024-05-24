Microsoft launched its Copilot+ PC initiative with the new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 leading the charge. The seventh-generation Surface Laptop (which Microsoft calls the "7th Edition") features a new redesign, sporting slimmed-down bezels and a powerful new Snapdragon X processor. Unfortunately, the lack of an Intel chip means no official Thunderbolt certification. However, the Surface Laptop 7's USB4 connectivity supports high-speed data transfer and external monitors, so your choices aren't limited when choosing from the best docking stations. Read on to see our favorite docks that can turn your Surface Laptop 7 into a full-fledged desktop workstation.

Choosing the best docking station for your Surface Laptop 7

The Surface Laptop 7 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which means it cannot have Thunderbolt 4 certification. However, the new Copilot+ PCs support USB4 as a Thunderbolt alternative, which will allow for similar high-speed data transfer and support for external displays. That means the Surface Laptop 7 will work just fine with Thunderbolt docks, which will open the door to virtually all the best docking stations on the market today.

Our top pick is the Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is the perfect first-party companion for your Surface Laptop 7. It plugs right into either of the laptop's two USB-C ports to give you six additional USB connections (three USB-C and three USB-A), an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It's great for hooking up DisplayPort-compatible monitors, desktop peripherals, headphones, and more. If you need dedicated HDMI and DisplayPort connections, consider our runner-up pick, the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which is around the same price.

Need something cheap and simple? The Microsoft USB-C hub, our value pick, is a great option at about a third of the price of the Surface Thunderbolt Dock. Its port selection is limited, but it still gives you a USB-C, USB-A, VGA, Ethernet, and HDMI hookup, plus it's small enough to take anywhere. If you're not on a tight budget and want the best docking station for your Surface Laptop 7, the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is our favorite high-end option thanks to its generous port array and top-notch build quality.

Still undecided? Check out our guide below for more context about how to choose the best docking station for your laptop.