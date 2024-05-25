If you're looking for a new laptop, you're likely considering one of the top Surfaces. If you get the Pro 11, you'll still need a great docking station, especially if you've got a lot of devices to connect. The new Surface Pro 11 doesn't support Thunderbolt 4, but you definitely have a ton of options to choose from.

Below, you'll find all the best docking stations for the Surface Pro 11.

The good news is that you've got a lot of different docking options. For most people, Anker's 575 dock is a great all-around pick that blends value and performance nicely. If you've got some extra cash, the Plugable dock is a nice premium pick that can handle just about anything.

If you need to save some money, Microsoft's official USB-C hub is worth consideration, and if you just want a cheap dock that can get the job done, the Belkin 6-in-1 definitely won't break the bank. Just make sure whatever dock you choose has the ports you'll need and will be able to handle what you'll be throwing at it.