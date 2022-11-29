Boost the number of ports on your HP Envy x360 with these docking stations that have USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and more.

One of the great things about the HP Envy x360 (2022) model is the selection of ports on it. Even though it is a slim, portable 2-in-1, with beautifully rounded corners, HP managed to put Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, as well as a microSD card slot into the chassis of the device. The 15.6-inch version, meanwhile, adds an HDMI port. For a 2-in-1 that's under $1,000, this is quite surprising, as most HP laptops aren't this well connected.

We get that you'll probably need more ports, though. Maybe it's a full-size SDcard reader? Perhaps you need a legacy port like VGA? Or maybe even an Ethernet port if you plan to use your 2-in-1 for streaming? For getting those extra ports, you'll need a docking station. Be it full-sized docks, or more portable docks, we've collected nine of the best for you right here.

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4 HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 The best dock you can buy Why not buy a dock for your HP Envy x360 that's made by HP? This Thunderbolt dock is expensive, but it can charge your laptop, but also add additional USB-A ports, a DisplayPort, HDMI port, and Ethernet port to your system. It's also great for setting up multiple monitors. See at HP

HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 with Combo Cable HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 An older dock from HP This is an older and much cheaper Thunderbolt dock from HP. While it offers the same design as the G4, this dock is designed for Thunderbolt 3 laptops. It also has a VGA port instead of HDMI, but fewer USB-A ports. See at Amazon

HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock A portable USB-C dongle This isn't as much of a dock as it is a dongle. It is quite affordable and meant to be used on the go with your Envy x360. It has a cable that folds away and gives you extra ports like VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A. See at Amazon

HP Elitebook ZBook TB3 Thunderbolt Dock 90W HP Elitebook Zbook TB3 Thunderbolt Dock 90W A professional dock Although this $200 dock is intended for use with HP EliteBooks, it still works great with the Envy x360. It can charge your laptop, too, and offers 3 USB 3.1 Ports, 2 USB Type-C, 2 DisplayPort, and a VGA port. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Premium all-metal dock You can't go wrong with the Anker 777 Thunderbolt Dock. This dock is expensive at $350, but it is different from the rest on our list since it is made of all metal. It'll match the look of your Envy x360, while giving you HDMI, SDcard reader, USB-A, and a good set of other ports. See at Amazon See at Anker

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma RGB dock The HP Envy x360 isn't a gaming laptop, but if you really want to spice up the look of your desk, this Thunderbolt 4 dock will do it for you. It gives you extra ports, as well as fancy RGB lighting for a high price. See at Amazon

Pluggable Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock A dock with 14 different ports As the name of this dock suggests, this dock is designed to help you plug in your favorite accessories into your PCs. It has 14 different ports and is one of the most connected docks on our list. See at Amazon

Caldigit TS4 CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Desktop dock with lots of ports If you want a Thunderbolt 4 dock for your HP Envy x360 with the most possible ports, then this is the one. It offers 18 different ports and comes in a metal shell with lots of ventilation holes to keep it cool and running efficiently. See at Amazon

Anker Docking Station Anker's very best docking station Anker makes some of the best PC dongles, and you can't go wrong with this docking station, either. It's $279 and offers a lot of extra ports like USB-A, a headphone jack, an SD card reader. It even will charge your HP Envy x360 with up to 85W of power. See at Anker See at Amazon

We hope you found a docking station for your HP Envy x360 (2022) that fits your needs. If you're in search of the very best dock from HP, you really can't beat the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4. There are other alternatives, though, especially the Anker 777, the Anker Docking Station, and the CalDigit TS4. You'll even find an affordable and portable dock like the HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock, too. If you don't already own the HP Envy x360 (2022) you also can check it out with the links below to see for yourself why we think it's one of the best laptops of 2022.