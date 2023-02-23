Both the HP Dragonfly Pro, which is powered by Windows, and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, powered by ChromeOS are modern laptops when it comes to port selection. The standard Dragonfly Pro sports two USB 4 40Gbps ports, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port. Over on the Dragonfly Chromebook, you get four Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, which is actually a first for any Chromebook device. But if you want to go beyond those basics and simultaneously connect multiple peripherals like printers or mice to your device, then a docking station is a must.

When sitting at your desk, docking stations can turn your laptop or Chromebook into a real workstation, and add extra USB-A and HDMI ports, for connecting to multiple monitors. It's why we've collected several of these, and also more portable dongles or mini docks for use on the go to help you get the most out of your new device. Our picks are from leading brands like HP, CalDigit, and more. But do note since the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook sports Thunderbolt 4, and the regular Dragonfly Pro does not, we also split this piece into two sections, one for each device.

Docking stations for the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W Editor's Choice While a bit expensive, this is the best docking station for the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. It's a Thunderbolt dock that'll add dual DisplayPort, USB-A, Ethernet, and a downstream Thunderbolt connection. This dock also can charge your laptop with up to 120W of power. $350 at HP

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Premium Pick Though more expensive at $400, the CalDigit TS4 is a solid alternative to the HP Thunderbolt 4 dock. This dock packs in 18 ports total, including classics like DisplayPort, USB-A, and USB-C with Ethernet. You also get SD and microSD card readers. $400 at Amazon

Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value Priced at $50, this docking solution for the HP Dragonfly Pro is actually a portable dongle. It has a cool braided USB-C cable and can add extra USB-A ports, SD card readers, and HDMI for connecting to displays. $42 at Amazon

Lenovo Mini Dock Best mini dock This is a more portable mini dock for the HPDragonfly Pro Chromebook. It doesn't have Thunderbolt certification, but it still adds classic ports like HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB 3.1, USB 2, 3.5 mm Audio, and Ethernet. $125 at Amazon

Anker 651 USB-C Dock Best dock + stand This docking station is unique since it not only gives you the option to connect to dual displays and connect USB-A accessories but also doubles as a stand and wireless QI charger for your mobile phone. $160 at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Compact Thunderbolt 4 dock This Anker Thunderbolt 4 docking station is one of the more portable ones on our list. It has a premium metal shell but also will add a collection of ports to your device like two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt. $300 at Amazon $300 at Anker

Docking stations for the HP Dragonfly Pro

Plugable UD-ULTC4K Editor's Choice It's hard for us to not suggest a Plugable docking station, since this solution can connect your HP Dragonfly Pro to three 4K displays. The dock also has a ton of USB-A ports on the back, alongside Ethernet and SD card readers. $279 at Amazon

Kensington Triple-Display USB-C Docking Station SD4839P Premium Pick For something a bit more affordable yet still premium, this dock from Kensington will do the trick. It allows for connection to triple displays and also gets you some extra USB-A ports and an ethernet port. $110 at Lenovo

Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value A more affordable docking solution for the HP Dragonfly Pro is the Anker 655. This is a USB-C hub with a fabric finish that'll also add extra ports like USB-A, microSD card, and SD card readers. You also get up to 85W pass through charging with it. $89.99 at Amazon

4URPC USB-C Laptop Docking Station Best stand + dock Planning to use your HP Dragonfly Pro connected to a monitor with the lid closed? Then this is the perfect docking station for you. Not only does this dock get you extra USB-A ports and HDMI connectivity, but it also doubles as a stand. $100 at Amazon

Baseus 17-in-1 Dock Most ports $119.99 $133.32 Save $13.33 This Baseus USB-C dock gets you the most possible ports with your HP Dragonfly Pro. You get 16 ports total, and the option to connect to multiple displays, alongside your usual USB-A, and USB-C ports and SD card readers. $119.99 at Amazon

C2G USB-C Mini Dock Basic dongle This is a simple dongle for the HP Dragonfly Pro. It gets you Ethernet ports, USB-A, HDMI, and pass-through charging. $139 at Lenovo

Based on these picks, if you decide to buy the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, you'll want to pick up the HP Thunderbolt Dock, or an Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock to make the most out of the high data transfer speeds. You'll also want to consider the Anker 651 USB-C dock if you use your phone near your Chromebook a lot, or a cheaper dongle like the Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. If you opt to buy the HP Dragonfly, which runs Windows, then a solid USB-C dock is the Kensington Triple Display USB-C docking station, since it's not too expensive at around $110. Of course, a dock like the Anker 655 is great, too, as it's around $60 and will still get you the basics like USB-A, and pass-through charging. Whatever your needs are, we hope you found what you were looking for when it comes to connecting your new HP laptop to a monitor or other peripherals.