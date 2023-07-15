The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is one of the best business laptops you can buy. When put up against some of the best HP laptops , and even some of the best laptops in general, it's a real treat. The device comes with a solid port selection that includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. But if you want to expand on those ports and connect to multiple monitors, or connect additional peripherals like printers and USB hard drives when sitting at your desk, a docking station will be a great investment. There are all kinds that you can choose from, including options from brands like HP, Plugable, CalDigit, and more. We've put together a collection of eight of our favorites.

The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is one of the newer docking stations you'll find. It supports HDMI 2,1, and has 11 total ports, with the usual mix of HDMI, USB-A, and SD card readers.

For those who use monitors with DisplayPort connectivity, the VisionTek VT7400 will be the dock to consider. It can power up to four displays via the onboard DisplayPort inputs, and it comes with a lot of extra USB-A ports for any peripherals you may have.

We recently tried the Plugable UD-3900PDBH and loved this dock that it's hard to not suggest. If you need a dock for connecting to three displays, this is the one to buy. It supports DisplayLink tech for easy connections to displays. It also comes with SD card readers and USB-A ports.

The Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock is one of the more compact Thunderbolt docks for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10. This dock can add three extra Thunderbolt ports to your laptop, for extending the speeds for Thunderbolt accessories. There's an extra USB-A port onboard, too.

The CalDigit TS4 is another dock we've tested here at XDA. It's our favorite Thunderbolt 4 dock for a lot of reasons. It has 18 ports in total. You get Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-A, and Ethernet. There are even SD card readers onboard.

This is a portable USB-C hub for those who are on the go with their HP EliteBook. The hub is quite light and portable and will get you extra USB-A ports, HDMI ports, and SD card readers.

A dock we've put through our tests and reviewed here at XDA, the Plugable's 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock offers a lot of ports for your laptop. You get 100W charging and extras like microSD and SD card readers, That's along with the usual Ethernet, six USB-A ports, and two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs.

This is the official Thunderbolt dock for HP laptops. The dock provides up o 100W of power to your laptop and comes with two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an Ethernet port.

Best docking stations for HP EliteBook 1040 G10: The bottom line

Any of these docking stations are great, but if you want the best dock for your HP EliteBook 1040 G10, you'll want the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4. This dock has a really stylish design that will look great on your desk. It also has the essentials, like USB-A, HDMI, and even DisplayPort for connecting up to displays. Of course, there are other options from brands that aren't HP. An example is the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock, which has 16 total ports. You even can pick a standard USB-C dongle like the Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, should you need something more portable.

Again, we get that there are a lot of choices here, but we hope you found a dock that works with your HP EliteBook 1040 G10. You can buy this great HP laptop with the link below.