The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is one of the best business laptops you can buy. When put up against some of the best HP laptops, and even some of the best laptops in general, it's a real treat. The device comes with a solid port selection that includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. But if you want to expand on those ports and connect to multiple monitors, or connect additional peripherals like printers and USB hard drives when sitting at your desk, a docking station will be a great investment. There are all kinds that you can choose from, including options from brands like HP, Plugable, CalDigit, and more. We've put together a collection of eight of our favorites.
HP
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4Editor's Choice
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
Belkin
Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockFeature packed Thunderbolt dock
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockMini Thunderbolt dock
HP
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4Editor's Choice$202 $329 Save $127
This is the official Thunderbolt dock for HP laptops. The dock provides up o 100W of power to your laptop and comes with two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an Ethernet port.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
A dock we've put through our tests and reviewed here at XDA, the Plugable's 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock offers a lot of ports for your laptop. You get 100W charging and extras like microSD and SD card readers, That's along with the usual Ethernet, six USB-A ports, and two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs.
Belkin
Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value
This is a portable USB-C hub for those who are on the go with their HP EliteBook. The hub is quite light and portable and will get you extra USB-A ports, HDMI ports, and SD card readers.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockFeature packed Thunderbolt dock$400 $450 Save $50
The CalDigit TS4 is another dock we've tested here at XDA. It's our favorite Thunderbolt 4 dock for a lot of reasons. It has 18 ports in total. You get Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-A, and Ethernet. There are even SD card readers onboard.
Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini DockMini Thunderbolt dock
The Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock is one of the more compact Thunderbolt docks for the HP EliteBook 1040 G10. This dock can add three extra Thunderbolt ports to your laptop, for extending the speeds for Thunderbolt accessories. There's an extra USB-A port onboard, too.
Plugable UD-3900PDH Docking StationFor connecting to three displays
We recently tried the Plugable UD-3900PDBH and loved this dock that it's hard to not suggest. If you need a dock for connecting to three displays, this is the one to buy. It supports DisplayLink tech for easy connections to displays. It also comes with SD card readers and USB-A ports.
VisionTek VT7400For DisplayPort monitors
For those who use monitors with DisplayPort connectivity, the VisionTek VT7400 will be the dock to consider. It can power up to four displays via the onboard DisplayPort inputs, and it comes with a lot of extra USB-A ports for any peripherals you may have.
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationHDMI 2.1 dock$276 $330 Save $54
The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is one of the newer docking stations you'll find. It supports HDMI 2,1, and has 11 total ports, with the usual mix of HDMI, USB-A, and SD card readers.
Best docking stations for HP EliteBook 1040 G10: The bottom line
Any of these docking stations are great, but if you want the best dock for your HP EliteBook 1040 G10, you'll want the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4. This dock has a really stylish design that will look great on your desk. It also has the essentials, like USB-A, HDMI, and even DisplayPort for connecting up to displays. Of course, there are other options from brands that aren't HP. An example is the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock, which has 16 total ports. You even can pick a standard USB-C dongle like the Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, should you need something more portable.
Again, we get that there are a lot of choices here, but we hope you found a dock that works with your HP EliteBook 1040 G10. You can buy this great HP laptop with the link below.
HP EliteBook 1040 G10
The HP EliteBook 1040 G10 is a solid, if somewhat pricey, 14-inch business laptop. It sports the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors, which offer good performance for work and multitasking. It also offers nice upgrade options, including a Quad HD+ display.