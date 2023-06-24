The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is a solid business-focused laptop with the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs and everything you’ll need for hybrid working. Well, almost everything, as the notebook only has two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity. That means you'll need dongles or docks to use multiple peripherals, external monitors, or most external storage. We’ve got you covered for the best docking stations to connect all of your peripherals, so you can focus on knocking your productivity out of the park.

This Belkin USB-C hub is perfect for keeping in your laptop bag, as it's substantially lighter than every other option on this list. This option adds 85W Power Delivery, and all the ports they keep taking from laptops like SD card readers and USB-A.

This stylish Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 dock has all the ports you could want, from SD card reading, four USB-A, 20W USB-C Power Delivery for your phone, 90W and 15W Thunderbolt 4 ports, Ethernet, and two 4K HDMI ports for using multiple external monitors.

This stylish Thunderbolt 4 dock from Kensington can support a single 8K 30Hz display, dual 4K at 60Hz, or a single 4K, 120Hz display, so it's fast enough to game on. You also get 90W power delivery, with 180W total to run external hard drives or charge other devices.

This official HP Thunderbolt 4 dock has 100W power delivery to keep your EliteBook and any of your other devices charged up. It also has two full-sized DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, two USB-A 3.2 Gen ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, 1Gbe Ethernet, and a USB-C DisplayPort alt mode output.

While most of these docks add an array of additional ports, this slim dock from Anker adds only two types. It turns one Thunderbolt 4 with 85W Power Delivery into three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports for external monitors, external drives, or charging other devices, and gives you another USB-A port as well.

This Thunderbolt 3 dock from Amazon Basics gives you an additional 10 ports for making your desk more productive. You get DisplayPort 1.4, 1Gbe Ethernet, 120W of total power with 60W passed through to the host device, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, audio, and SD card readers at a solid price.

Caldigit is often one of our top picks, as the company has a reputation for solidly-built docking stations that are well laid-out with tons of ports. The TS4 has 18 total ports, more than most desktop PCs have. You get 98W Power Delivery to the host device and speedy 2.5Gbe Ethernet. You do pay for the premium, though.

Plugable's 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock has tons of ports, 100W device charging, microSD and SD card readers, Ethernet, and six USB-A ports. You also get support for four 4K, 60Hz screens on a Windows Thunderbolt 4 laptop, with two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs.

The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is better for your productivity when docked

The HP EliteBook 840 G10 is one of the best business laptops around. The biggest constraint is the two USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports, which limits the number of peripherals you can use. Adding any of these fantastic docking stations to your setup removes those constraints, so you can be productive in whatever you do. From multiple external monitors to a plethora of ports for peripherals, the specific dock you buy has to cover your individual needs.

That said, I believe the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is the best option for most users. With 100W of power delivery, it has more power than the HP EliteBook 840 G10 requires, with plenty left over to power external monitors or storage devices. If the budget can stretch a little further, I wholeheartedly recommend the CalDigit TS4. The previous version served me well for years before finding a new owner. Yes, it's more expensive, but it will likely outlast your laptop. The Amazon Basics Thunderbolt dock is only Thunderbolt 3, but that's still enough speed for most use cases. It's a great bang for the buck docking station, with everything you should need. If all you want is simply more USB ports, the Belkin 7-in-1 dock has you covered, for a surprisingly low price.

