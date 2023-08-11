Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Lenovo Slim 7i joined a long list of terrific Lenovo laptops when the newest version debuted recently. There were some upgrades with this year's model that made it worth considering if you're in the market for a new high-end laptop. This year's version offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, giving the visuals a smoother look than the previous 90Hz refresh rate. It also added an HDMI port, so you'll be able to hook up to an external monitor easily.

But if you're someone who likes to use your laptop at your desk and utilize dual monitors, you'll need the help of a docking station to accomplish that. A docking station enhances your ability to plug accessories into your laptop and makes your desk the ultimate workspace. We've highlighted the best docking stations for the Lenovo Slim 7i to get the most out of one of the best laptops Lenovo has. Check out our picks below.

    Source: Lenovo
    Source: Amazon
    Source: Anker
    Source: Plugable
  • Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock offers 11 ports, allowing you to get the most out of your Slim 7i. There are multiple USB ports, two DisplayPorts, two Thunderbolt ports, and more. It also offers up to 100W of power delivery, letting you charge fast and efficiently.

  • VVB USB C Laptop Docking Station
    VVB USB C Laptop Docking Station
    The VVB USB C Laptop Docking Station has 13 different ports in an easy-to-transport device. You get HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, 100W power delivery, an Ethernet port, three USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and an audio jack. You can hook up three monitors with this with ease.

  • anker-575-usb-c-dock-render-02
    Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)
    The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station has 13 ports, including SD card slots, a DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. It works great for the Lenovo Slim 7i, or any other USB-C laptop you have.

  • Plugable USB 3.0 and USB-C Dual 4K Display Docking Station
    Plugable USB 3.0 and USB-C Dual 4K Display Docking Station
    The Plugable Dual 4K display docking station is made for people who need USB connections, as it has six USB 3.0 ports. It gives you USB-A and USB-C cables for easy connectivity. It is universally compatible to work with MacBooks and PCs.

  • Baseus 17-in-1 USB C Docking Station PBI
    The Baseus 17-in-1 docking station delivers four USB-C ports, three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, and a ton of versatility. It's widely compatible and transfers data efficiently, making it a great pick for the Lenovo Slim 7i.

  • j5create USB-C hub
    j5create USB-C Mini Hub
    The j5create USB-C Mini Hub is a small docking station that packs a lot of punch. It has a DisplayPort, an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, as well as SD card readers. It has a transmission speed up to 5Gbps and weighs less than four ounces.

  • Kensington SD4839P USB-C docking station
    If you're working from home and need three monitors on your desktop, connect them all with this Kensington docking station. All three monitors can have a maximum resolution of 1080p @ 60Hz. You'll also get three USB-A and one USB-C 3.2 port.

  • CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    As far as Thunderbolt docks go, this option delivers a ton. It has 18 ports, including three Thunderbolt downstream ports, three USB-A ports, Ethernet, and more. It is on the pricier side, but it offers 98W charging and is universally compatible.

Recapping the best Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) docking stations

There are a ton of docking stations available that the Lenovo Slim 7i is compatible with. We love the ThinkPad Universal USB-C Dock v2 because of the number of ports it gives you (11), what those ports are (multiple Thunderbolt ports, two DisplayPorts, among them), and how great it is for charging (100W). It also offers transfer speeds of 40Gbps, which is very strong for a docking station. It takes up minimal space on your desk, and multiple slots are security locked, meaning it's easy to store and safe to use.

If you're not looking to spend that much, the VVB USB-C Laptop Docking Station offers a lot of value. There are 13 different ports, including three USB-A ports, multiple SD card readers, and HDMI ports. If you want a premium choice, the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station offers fast charging and is built solidly to last. It offers multiple USB charging ports and a data port. You'll be able to use it for simultaneous tasks like charging, transfers, reading SD cards, and more.

When you're looking for a docking station, you need to consider what ports your devices have in order to make sure you're able to plug them into the docking station. Whether it's a Thunderbolt, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, or DisplayPort that you need, make sure the docking station you're buying has it. Transfer and charging speeds are important to take into consideration, so you can keep your devices running and move data between them. The higher-end hubs will cost more, but they'll often have faster speeds or more ports. If you are loving your laptop and want to keep it in the best condition possible, consider our list of the best cases as well.

Lenovo Slim 7i (2023)
The Lenovo Slim 7i is a thin and lightweight laptop with capable specs and a great 14-inch display. And it brings some great improvements over its predecessor.

