For any creator, the need for a great laptop that allows you to edit videos, photos, and audio is a must. You need a PC that can handle a lot and keep running, no matter where you're using it. If you're in the market for one of the best laptops for multitasking, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i should be on your list. It offers great graphics, powerful processing, and a fantastic mini-LED display. There are also a ton of ports, but you can add more. If you're going to be using the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i and want to take advantage of your desk space by adding additional monitors or handling transfers, here are the best docking stations to get your work done.

For those who are concerned about fitting a docking station on their desk, the Anker 655 is a great pick. It measures under five inches in size and just over five ounces in weight. But you'll get HDMI, USB, 1Gbps Ethernet, SD card readers, and more in this compact hub.

If you want USB-A ports, you get four of them with this docking station from Plugable. It extends your abilities with the Slim Pro 9i, as there are both DisplayPort and HDMI ports. You'll be able to use three 4K 60Hz displays at the same time. Unfortunately, it doesn't use Thunderbolt though.

If you're looking for a Thunderbolt dock that's sharp and incredibly effective, don't look past this from CalDigit. There are 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, numerous USB-C and USB-A ports, and a 2.5GB Ethernet port that gives you added speed, unlike other docking stations that aren't a Thunderbolt dock. This is also one of the sleekest docks on the market.

Another option with a ton of ports, this offering from Baseus offers a sharp stand that clears up desk space by sitting vertically. You'll get 100W of power delivery, four USB-C ports, and three HDMI ports that allow you to hook up multiple displays. There are also five USB-A ports, giving you a ton of versatility.

This docking station from Lenovo is great for the Slim Pro 9i because it gives you the opportunity to add four monitors. Because it's a Thunderbolt dock, it delivers up to 100W of power to keep your devices running and has four USB 3.2 ports, one USB-C port, multiple DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, and so much more. You'll enjoy fast data transfer speeds and a ton of variety for connecting devices compared to other non-Thunderbolt docks.

If you are looking for a great value, the Anker 341 dock delivers. You'll get an HDMI port, multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, an SD card reader, and more. It won't take up a ton of space and will cost you much less than others on this list.

You'll be blown away by the amount of ports this premium WAVLINK docking station offers. You get 20 ports and have the ability to hook up four displays at once. There are multiple USB-A, USB-C, and Thunderbolt ports. It can also run 2.5GB Ethernet, and it has an SD/TF card reader.

The Kensington SD4839P is a supreme docking station because it allows you to hook up three monitors, two of them at 4K. It also delivers 85W of power charging and transfer at speeds up to 10Gbps. There's an HDMI port, two DisplayPorts, one USB-C 3.2 port, three USB-A 3.2 ports, an Ethernet port, and an audio jack.

Which docking station should you get for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023)?

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i gives you plenty on its own, but adding a docking station can make your creative workspace that much more enhanced. We love the Kensington SD4839P because it allows you to hook up multiple monitors with DisplayPorts and HDMI ports. It's a solid offering because of the Ethernet speeds, USB-C and USB-A ports, and the 85W of power delivery. Plus, it isn't as expensive as some of the other options on our list.

If you want to go big, the WAVLINK Enterprise-Level Docking Station has 20 ports, which is more than enough for almost anything that you're going to need. If you believe that the Slim Pro 9i has enough ports and you only want to supplement the ones that are there, something like the Anker 341 could be the right move. It's not only budget-friendly, but it's compact and easy to store on your desk. For those who want to stay loyal to the brand, Lenovo's Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock delivers up to 100W of power and has four USB 3.2 ports. It also works with up to four monitors, boosting your display setup.

