Best docking stations for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 in 2022

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 stands as a solid option on the market for those who are looking to buy a reliable business notebook without having to spend too much money. It’s on par with a lot of other premium notebooks on paper and it also offers a good set of features. We’re looking at 12th gen Intel Core vPro and AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO processors, a 14-inch 16:10 display, and more. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 also comes with a good selection of ports which includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Intel models, two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2) ports on the AMD ones, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a SIM card slot, and more. If these aren’t enough for you then you can consider picking up a docking station to increase the number of ports. Here are some of the best docking stations that are available to purchase right now:

Best Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 docking stations Official Lenovo Dock If you're looking to buy an official USB dock from Lenovo then we suggest you check out the Lenovo USB-C Mini dock. It's a 7-in-1 portable dock that will add a variety of ports to the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, including an ethernet port, VGA, and more. Add RGB to your setup If you are looking to add some RGB bling to your workstation, then you should check out the Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock Chroma. This particular docking station, as you can see, will give you three USB ports, Ethernet, an SD card reader, and Thunderbolt daisy chaining support. This one also looks significantly better than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection. Versatile option If you are looking to add more ports to your laptop for versatility, then the Plugable dock is a great option to consider. With this dock, you get three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a gigabit Ethernet port. This will allow you to connect different kinds of peripherals. Compact option If you are looking to buy a compact docking station for the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 more to carry around with you, then consider checking out the Belkin USB-C multiport hub. This particular dock comes in a very compact form factor and it adds two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI port, two SD card readers, and more. All the ports you need The Totu USB-C hub adds a solid selection of ports to the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook. One of the best things about this particular dock is that it's very compact and doesn't cost a lot of money. It has three USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, VGA, SD card readers, and it even supports 100W power delivery. Lots of USB ports If all you need is a ton of USB ports then we recommend checking out the Plugable UD-3900H dock. It's one of the best and a more affordable dock out there that adds more USB ports. You'll get as many as six USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a DVI, and Gigabit Ethernet. so you get a lot of connectivity options.

Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection article. While all the docks mentioned in this collection are great options to consider, we think the official Lenovo Thunderbolt 4 dock is great if you have the Intel variant of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 with Thunderbolt ports. Or, we think both the docks from Plugable are also great as they add a lot of ports at a relatively affordable price.

If you haven’t already, then you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 notebook using the link below. Alternatively, you can consider checking out some of our other collection articles including the best ThinkPad laptops or just the best laptops, in general, if you don’t mind exploring options from other manufacturers.