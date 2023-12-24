The 12th generation release of the popular Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop brings some long overdue upgrades to this line’s form factor and new Intel Core Ultra processors using the new Meteor Lake architecture. However, the X1 Carbon Gen 12 still has a fairly modest port selection: two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one headphone/mic 3.5mm port, one HDMI 2.1, and an optional SIM slot on some versions. To unlock the full potential of this top-tier business notebook , consider some of these premium docking stations to add even more I/O options to the total package.

If you prefer to use a full-size keyboard with your laptop, then this Tobenone USB-C Docking Station Stand can provide you not only the extra ports to connect one but also the desk real estate to use one. The detachable USB-C hub includes a 4K HDMI port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a USB-C port for host connecting, and an additional USB-C PD 3.0 port. The aluminum stand is quite nice, too.

Although the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has no RGB lighting itself, the rest of your desk setup might. And if so, the Razer Chroma is a great addition to the light show. Most importantly, though, it has ten different I/O ports and a 135W DC adapter for pass-through charging.

Like the Lionwei USB-C Hub, the Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock is more of a dongle or a USB hub than a proper docking station. But it functions much better on the go because of this. Given its size, it offers an impressive port selection. Its charging rate of 45W won’t quite match the stock charger for your laptop, but it will at least allow you to charge your laptop overnight on trips.

The more monitors, the better. This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Plugable earns our approval for supporting four additional 4K@60Hz displays, which is one more than our top pick. It has two HDMI ports, two DisplayPorts, and a larger selection of charging and data I/O options. With this docking station, you can turn your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 into an absolute battle station.

The Anker 777 is a stylish and durable Thunderbolt Docking Station that simultaneously offers high-speed charging for two devices at a lower price than the CalDigit TS4. It has two high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports (one 90W max and one 15W max) and a 20W USB-C Power Delivery port. This makes it a portable charging station. It also has two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and four USB-A ports (data only).

This device may be more a USB hub than a dock, but it can provide USB-C Power Delivery up to 100W, which is more than enough to charge the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 2 and power the USB-C hub itself. This and its other added I/O options make it a great low-price alternative to dedicated Thunderbolt 4 docks.

The CalDigit TS4 is a high-end Thunderbolt 4 dock that stands out with its massive port selection and sturdy aluminum construction. It may be pricey, but it provides all the media, data, and power ports you could possibly need. This includes a Thunderbolt 4 port that offers 98W of power delivery to the host device and a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port that supports 20W of power delivery. We also love the included 2.5Gb Ethernet port.

The Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock is the officially recommended docking station for all Lenovo laptops, including the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and past models . It supports a max 40Gbps transfer rate, three additional 4K@60Hz displays, and silent firmware upgrades via vPro. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, one HDMI 2.1 port, and two DP 1.4 ports.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 docking stations: the bottom line

If you feel overwhelmed deciding which docking station is best for your individual needs, just remember that port selection is the biggest factor to consider. Our top pick, the Lenovo ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock, offers just about any port one could ask for but is fairly pricey. If you are only looking for basic connectivity and don’t need the higher data transfer speeds of Thunderbolt 4, you could easily get by with the cheaper Lionwei USB-C Hub instead.

However, those who plan to charge multiple devices in one place might be more interested in the Anker 777 Thunderbolt Docking Station, which has three high-speed power delivery ports. Similarly, those with a massive monitor setup in place will benefit from spending a little extra on the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, which can support four monitors in addition to your laptop’s built-in display. As long as you keep your personal requirements at the forefront of your mind, you’ll surely find a suitable docking station option.