Best docking stations for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

If there’s one thing Lenovo ThinkPads generally excel at, it’s connectivity, and the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is no exception. Out of the box, you get a fairly wide range and variety of ports, so you can connect all your peripherals without needing a USB hub or adapter. But even though you have all those ports, there’s some merit to a docking station, because you can connect a set of peripherals using a single port on your laptop, all in one go. As such, we’ve rounded up the best docking stations you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5.

If you’re wondering why you’d need one of these, it’s important to think about the benefits of that single-port connectivity. Say you work in an office, where you have multiple monitors, a full-size keyboard and mouse, and maybe even a wired internet connection. If you use your laptop as the centerpiece of that setup, that means you have to plug in each of those peripherals one by one, and then unplug them when you want to leave. It can be tedious. Plus, docking stations might have extra ports like Ethernet, or DisplayPort. With that out of the way, let’s get into it.

Lenovo ThinkPad Workstation Thunderbolt 4 Dock The official dock Coming straight from Lenovo, this Thunderbolt 4 dock gives you three display outputs, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy-chaining. Most notably, it's also one of the few docks that can provide a full 230W of power to your laptop. See at Lenovo

CalDigit TS4 So many ports The CalDigit TS4 is one of the most versatile docks around. It only has one regular DisplayPort output, but it has three Thunderbolt downstream ports, multiple USB Type-A and Type-C ports, 2.5Gb Ethernet, SD card readers, and more. Plus, it comes in a sleek metal chassis that feels sturdy. See at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt Dock Plenty of options The is model from Plugable is another richly-packed dock, featuring two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs so you can choose what works for your monitors. Plus, it has six USB Type-A ports, USB-C for charging your phone, and Ethernet, all for price that's more reasonable than most. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt Dock Sturdy and versatile This Anker docking station is a great fit for the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme, with two HDMI outputs, four USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, a downstream Thunderbolt connection, and more, all wrapped in a solid metal chassis. See at Amazon See at Anker

SIIG Thunderbolt 3 docking station Cheaper alternative If you want something a bit cheaper, this dock from SIIG comes in at a noticeably lower price and it still has a solid supply of ports, including two DisplayPort outputs, three USB Type-A ports, and Ethernet. It only provides 60W of power to your laptop, though, so you still need a separate charger. See at Lenovo

CalDigit Element Hub For Thunderbolt enthusiasts The CalDigit Element Hub isn't the most versatile dock at first glance, but if you have a few Thunderbolt peripherals, the three downstream ports available here may be all you need. Plus, it has four USB Type-A ports for more standard peripherals. This setup allows it to be much smaller and much cheaper than most Thunderbolt docks. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Docking Station Official, without Thunderbolt If you don't need the full bandwidth a Thunderbolt dock can offer, this official Lenovo dock is a versatile, but more affordable option. It has three display output options, five USB Type-A ports, USB-C, Ethernet, and it can provide 90W of power to your laptop via USB-C, or 135W with a proprietary adapter. See at Lenovo

DockCase Visual Smart Hub 9-in-1 It has a screen Do USB hubs need a screen? Maybe not, but this one does let you see what kind of bandwidth your connected devices are using, including monitor resolution and refresh rate, plus how much power is passing through to the laptop. It's also small enough to take anywhere, and mostly reasonably priced. See at Amazon

Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Official mini dock Want a few extra ports you can take on the go? This official USB-C hub from Lenovo has a few extra ports, including Ethernet and VGA, which you don't have built into the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. It's a bit pricier than most third-party options, but you get the peace of mind knowing it's made by Lenovo itself. Plus, it has a small design you can slip into any bag. See at Lenovo

And those are the best docking stations you can get for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. If you can afford it, the official ThinkPad Workstation dock is the one to go with, because it’s probably the only one you can find that will deliver the total 230W of power that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme needs if you have a top-tier configuration. If you don’t need the charging capabilities, the Anker 777 is another great option that offers a lot of value for its price.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 using the link below. If business laptops aren’t your style, you might want to check out the best Lenovo laptops to see what else the company has to offer. And if Lenovo in general doesn’t have what you’re looking for, we also have a list of the best laptops overall.