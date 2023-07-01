Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Lenovo has stormed the market with many beautiful and potent laptops. One of the best examples is the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3, which arrives with a thin and light design language, and more than enough power under the hood to be one of the best portable business laptops in the world. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 comes with some of the latest processors on the market, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB RAM, 2TB Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and other cool features.

However, a slim and thin design usually means that you won’t get all the ports you need to connect your monitors, Ethernet cable, and more, which is why you might want to consider adding a docking station. That way, you can connect anything and everything you need to make your laptop into a more versatile and better productivity tool.

    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Editor's Choice
    $400 $450 Save $50

    CalDigit’s TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the best way to get any laptop connected. It's universally compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C computers, plus it will get you 98W charging speeds, single 8K or dual 6K video at 60Hz, and 18 ports to connect anything you want.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at B&H
    Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best Value

    Anker’s 341 USB-C Hub is perfect for those looking to get more out of their new laptop on a tight budget. You get seven ports, including a 4K HDMI cable, 100W PD, USB-C and USB-A data ports, a microSD and SD card reader, and more for a very affordable price tag.

    $35 at Amazon $35 at Anker
    WAVLINK Enterprise-Level Universal Docking Station
    Premium Pick

    WAVLINK’s Enterprise-Level Universal Docking Station may not be the most affordable option on this list, but it’s worth every penny for demanding users who need the most ports. It's the perfect option for large enterprises and designers thanks to its 20 ports and 100W PD.
     

    $400 at Amazon
  • If you don't need the full bandwidth a Thunderbolt dock can offer, this official Lenovo dock is a versatile, but more affordable option. It has three display output options, five USB Type-A ports, USB-C, Ethernet, and it can provide 90W of power to your laptop via USB-C, or 135W with a proprietary adapter.
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Docking Station
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Docking Station
    Official pick
    $210 $280 Save $70

    Lenovo’s ThinkPad Universal USB-C Dock may not be the flashiest or the most powerful option in this selection, but it's a reliable device that will give your laptop more tools to become the best business laptop you can get. It comes with many ports, including USB-A, USB-C, and Ethernet, next-gen plug-and-play functionality, rapid charging capabilities, and more.

    $210 at Lenovo
    Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Excellent features

    The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is amazing for anyone looking to get the best without breaking the bank. It comes with 16 ports, 100W charging, support for a 4K quad monitor setup, and it’s a Thunderbolt-certified dock, which means that it won’t let you down. Just make sure you don’t plan on moving it around that much because it’s pretty heavy.

    $299 at Amazon $299 at Newegg
    Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock
    Mini Dock

    Anker’s PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock is a great option if you do a lot of traveling and have a lot of Thunderbolt peripherals since it gives you three downstream ports, one USB-A port, and max 85W to charge your laptop. Additionally, you can connect one 8K monitor at 30Hz or two 4K at 60Hz.

    $180 at Amazon $180 at Anker
    Targus USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Docking Station
    Slim and sleek
    $40 $105 Save $65

    Targus’s USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Docking Station with 100W PD is an excellent choice for travelers as it comes with a slim and minimal design that includes just enough ports to help you become more productive. It will let you connect two HDMI 4K cables, a microSD card reader, and more.

    $40 at Amazon
    Plugable UD-3900PDH Docking Station
    Triple Display Dock

    Plugable’s 14-in-1 USB-C Triple Monitor Docking Station is an excellent option for anyone looking for a new docking station that's compatible with any laptop, Mac, or Chromebook. It comes with more than enough ports in an easy-to-carry and versatile package.

    $170 at Amazon $170 at Newegg

Best docking stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 for your needs

In a vast sea of docking stations, finding the right one for your laptop comes down to what you want your laptop to do. You can easily carry out everyday tasks on your computer without needing one, but if you want to add extra monitors, more USB ports, or Ethernet, I suggest you go for CalDigit’s TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock that will power the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 and basically anything you throw at it. This docking station has 18 ports for connectivity, including a single 8K monitor or dual 6K monitors at 60Hz, plus you get 98W PD and more. However, if you’re on a budget, I recommend you check out Anker’s 341 USB-C Hub with seven ports to connect your peripherals. Another great option comes with Plugable’s 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock, as it will let you connect up to four 4K monitors, and will work well with any Thunderbolt port.

Remember that you can also check out other great accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3, where you will find monitors, headphones, and other great peripherals to boost your laptop. And if you’re still not sure about getting a new ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3, you can also check out our selection for the best laptops in 2023 and the best business laptops you can get today.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 is a powerful and lightweight business laptop you can take anywhere. It has a 13.3-inch 2K display for exceptional visuals, touch support if you’re willing to pay more, AI-based noise cancelation, Dolby Voice, and some of the best internals available.

$1378 at Lenovo