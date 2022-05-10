Best docking stations for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 in 2022
Lenovo recently launched the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, the latest in its lineup of convertible business laptops. This new model comes with new Intel processors, specifically from the new P series, in addition to keeping everything that made the previous X1 Yoga great. Among those things that have always made this a great laptop, there’s the decently wide range of connectivity options. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has plenty of ports to connect peripherals, and you might think there’s no reason to get a docking station, but that’s not necessarily true.
Picture this: You have a bunch of peripherals and one or two displays at your office desk, so when you come into work, you have to plug them all into your laptop one by one. If you want to take the laptop with you somewhere else, you then have to unplug all of it. With a docking station, you can easily plug in your peripherals with a single port, including a charger for your laptop. Beyond that, a docking station can still add more ports you don’t have out of the box, like more display outputs or things like Ethernet. Whatever your motive may be for needing one, we’ve rounded up some of the best docking stations you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga.
If you want a dock that looks and feels premium, this is one of your best options. With an all-metal chassis, the Anker 777 is a dock with 12 ports, including two HDMI outputs, gigabit Ethernet, four USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader (which the laptop doesn't have) and even a Thunderbolt downstream connection. It also supports up to 90W charging for your laptop.
We'll say right off the bat that this one may be a bit too expensive for your needs, but it's an official Lenovo dock that offers a lot of versatility. It has four USB Type-A ports.,HDMI, two DisplayPort connections, gigabit Ethernet, and a downstream Thunderbolt port. Plus, it can deliver up to 230W of power to Lenovo laptops, and the power button can turn on your laptop too.
The Brydge Stone Pro is one of the newest docking stations around, and it looks very modern and clean. It gives you 11 ports including four USB Type-A ports, gigabit Ethernet, three Thunderbolt downstream connections, and an SD card reader. It's missing traditional display outputs like HDMI or DisplayPort, but it's a very modern and capable solution if you're all-in on Thunderbolt peripherals.
The Plugable TBT3-UDC3 dock is one of the most versatile docks you can find for under $300. Despite that price tag, it still gets you plenty of ports, including three USB Type-A ports, two USB Twpe-C ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and gigabit Ethernet, so you're not missing out on features. It even supports up to 96W charging for your laptop.
The CalDigit Element Hub is a great docking station for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga if you have a lot of Thunderbolt peripherals. For under $250, you get three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports plus four USB Type-A ports. It's super compact and easily fits in your desk setup, plus it can still deliver 60W of power to your laptop.
If you want high-speed ports on the cheap, this may be your best option. This dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C, a Thunderbolt downstream port, Ethernet, DisplayPort, and an SD card reader, all while being the cheapest Thunderbolt dock on the list. It also delivers 60W of power to your laptop.
If Thunderbolt docks are a little too expensive for you, this is a solid option from Lenovo itself. This USB-C dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA. It can deliver up to 45W of power, but that may not be fast enough to keep the X1 Yoga fully charged.
This Belkin USB-C Hub is a great alternative that's even more affordable while still giving you a few ports. You get two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C, HDMI, and SD card raders, plus it supports up to 100W of power passthrough, which is more than fast enough to charge your laptop.
if you want the most bang for the buck, this Mokin hub is a great choice. You get 9 ports, including three USB Type-A ports, one USB-C (plus one for up to 100W charging), HDMI, SD card readers, and gigabit Ethernet. It's one of the most compact and versatile options here, especially at such a low price.
And that’s about it for the best docking stations we’d recommend for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. The perfect pairing would arguably be Lenovo’s own dock, but that one is a bit too expensive for what it offers, and personally speaking, the Anker 777 is the most appealing dock on this list, while also being reasonably priced. If you don’t need Thunderbolt speeds, the Mokin USB-C hub is also very impressive.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 directly from Lenovo below. With or without a dock, this is a fantastic business laptop and one of the best laptops you can buy this year.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is a powerful convertible with 12th-gen Intel processors and up to an Ultra HD+ OLED display. It includes a solid supply of connectivity out of the box, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports.