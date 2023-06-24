The best ThinkPad laptops have always stood out against other great laptops because of their port selection, and that continues with the sleek, slim-bezel ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. You not only get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but also two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and even an audio jack. This is usually enough to avoid a dongle and connect accessories like a printer or a monitor to your laptop without an issue, but it's still a good idea to consider a docking station or hub. You'll get even more ports that can help you enable multi-monitor setups or pass-through charging when you're at your desk. We've collected eight of our favorites for you right here.

If you want a dock that has the most possible USB-A ports, you'll almost certainly want to buy the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock It has 16 total ports, and enables connectivity to dual displays.

Unlike other docks on our list, the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station supports the newer HDMI 2.1 standard you'll find on newer laptops and displays. It also provides up to 11 ports, including HDMI, and has the bonus of being able to be mounted.

This dock offers 14 ports in total. We tried the Plugable UD-3900PDBH and found that it is great for connecting up to three displays since it supports DisplayLink technology. The dock even has SD and microSD card slots onboard and gives you extra USB-A ports.

If you want to worry less about connecting your ThinkPad to monitors, the VisionTek VT7400 is the dock for you. It uses DisplayLink technology to power up to four displays and has extra USB-A ports and Ethernet, too.

The Anker 777 is one of the best mini Thunderbolt 4 docks. It's a study and premium dock made out of all metal material, but you still get plenty of ports like HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and even downstream Thunderbolt.

If you need a basic dongle for your ThinkPad, check out this one from NOVOO. It's extremely compact but still has lots of ports onboard. You'll get three USB-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

While this might be a pricey dock from Lenovo, it's one of the official docks for most ThinkPad laptops. It comes with USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort. It lacks an SD card reader, but it'll charge your laptop with 100W of power.

We've put the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock through our tests at XDA, and easily recommend it. You'll get 18 ports in total, includingThunderbolt downstream ports, and DisplayPort for connecting to monitors, USB-C, USB-A, and 2.5Gb Ethernet. There are even SD card readers, too if you want extra storage.

Recapping the best docking stations for Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

And those are all the options for docking stations for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. The absolute best one you can buy is the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. We've used it extensively, and it's super easy to recommend. It sports 18 ports total, including the essentials like USB-A, HDMI, and even SD card readers. It also has extras like downstream Thunderbolt, and Ethernet, ensuring you can get the fastest possible data transfer speeds and fastest internet speeds on your ThinkPad.

If you must buy a Lenovo Thunderbolt 4 dock, though, the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock is just as good of a choice. It might be missing SD card readers, but it matches the look of your ThinkPad and can connect you to multiple displays. And if you need something affordable? The NOVOO dock will do the trick, since it's pretty cheap, but still gets you USB-A ports, Ethernet, and even SD card readers.

If you don't already own the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4, you can buy one with the link below.