If you want to use the new 2023 Lenovo Yoga 6 as a centerpiece for your office, you might want a docking station to connect all your peripherals.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is one of our favorite laptops for budget-conscious buyers, and for 2023, Lenovo refreshed it with new AMD Ryzen 7030 series processors. Aside from improved performance, this new model is nearly identical to its predecessor, but that's not a bad thing considering it was already a great machine. As great as it is, though, if you want to create a versatile workstation for your office, you're going to want some peripherals, and a docking station is the easiest way to connect them all.

To be clear, the Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with a very solid setup of ports already, offering two USB-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a microSD card reader. But docks can still give you a lot more, and on top of that, they allow you to connect all your peripherals into your computer using a single cable, so it's easier to connect or remove everything at once when you need to. If you're looking for a new docking station to go along with the 2023 Lenovo Yoga 6, here are some great options:

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station Plugable UD-ULTC4K Plugable makes some of the best docking stations in the business, and this model is unique in that it supports up to three 4K displays (with your choice of HDMI or DisplayPort), even without Thunderbolt. It uses specialized drivers to make it happen, plus it has a lot of USB ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader. See at Amazon

Kensington Triple-Display USB-C Docking Station SD4839P This is another triple display dock, but it doesn't use special drivers and is a bit more limited in terms of resolution, supporting three 1080p displays. For a laptop like the Yoga 6, that's still more than good enough, though, plus you get Ethernet and a few extra USB ports. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Baseus 17-in-1 Dock Baseus 17-in-1-Dock If you want a lot of ports, you can't do much better than this Baseus docking station, featuring 5 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, and both SD and microSD card readers. It's a great fit for a desktop setup, and it even supports passthrough charging up to 100W. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock This Thunderbolt docking station from Lenovo is very versatile thanks to its 40Gbps of bandwidth, and it supports multiple 4K displays, gigabit Ethernet, and multiple USB peripherals. The Yoga 6 uses AMD processors so it can't support all these features, but this is a good option if you want to future-proof yourself. See at Lenovo

Anker 556 USB-C Hub The Anker 556 is another very powerful docking station, but instead of Thunderbolt 4, it uses USB4, which is very similar. It comes with two display outputs, Ethernet, multiple USB ports, and it supports 100W charging. The Yoga 6 can't fully support USB4, but again, this will let you be more future-proof. See at Amazon See at Anker

Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock If you want something official from Lenovo that's a bit cheaper, this USB-C Mini Dock is another great option. It has a few USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and even VGA, which might be useful if you're plugging in an old monitor or projector in a pinch. It also supports passthrough charging up to 45W. See at Lenovo

Anker 655 USB-C Hub Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Anker also earns a second spot on this list with the 655, a unique-looking dock that gives you a display output, Ethernet, USB ports, and both SD and microSD card readers, which can be useful to import photos from a camera. It supports passthrough charging up to 85W, too. See at Amazon See at Anker

j5create USB Type-C Hub j5create USB USB-C Hub Not everyone needs a ton of ports, and the j5create USB-C Hub instead focuses on adding some real value with an extra HDMI port for a second (or third) display, plus Ethernet for a very affordable price. It also has two USB Type-A ports. See at Best Buy

Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub But if value is what you're really after, this USB-C hub may be the best for you. It costs less than $30, yet it has seven ports, including HDMI, card readers, and USB ports. It even supports passthrough charging, and it's available in a few colors to suit different tastes. See at Amazon

And that's about it for all the docking stations we recommend for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023), though all the same descriptions apply to the 2022 model as well. Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking stations are a bigger investment (especially the former), but they might be worth it because there's an ecosystem of powerful peripherals that support it, and if you get a Thunderbolt-capable device in the future, you're going to be able to make the most of these docks. Aside from that, my personal recommendation from this list would be the Plugable UD-ULTC4K, thanks to all the ports it has and support for up to three 4K monitors.

As for the Yoga 6 itself, the 2023 model isn't available yet, and it's planned to launch in April. If you can't afford to wait, the 2022 model of the Yoga 6 is still one of the best cheap laptops you can buy, and one of Lenovo's best laptops in general.